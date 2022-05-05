Obi-Wan KenobiDisney + ‘s new TV series, could be somehow linked to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderor in any case to a video game in the series, based on what the protagonist’s interpreter has suggested, Ewan McGregorduring a recent interview.

As IGN points out, during ainterview with Jimmy Kimmel Livethe actor made a quick reference to the links between movies, TV series and video games, which however did not go unnoticed and could mean some connection between the series and one of the videogame titles belonging to the Star Wars universe, which for many could be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Speaking of the multimedia management of the Star Wars brand, McGregor reported that “all narrative lines must fit together“and that” you can’t have some facts in a video game that don’t match those in movies. ”

Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hence the theory reported by IGN: in fact, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is set around the same time period as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, in a period in which the Jedi are now banished and largely disappeared.

Almost simultaneously, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes refuge in anticipation of better times while Cal Kestis begins his adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and this possible correspondence is what prompted us to think of a connection between the two titles, obviously all to be confirmed. Meanwhile, we recently saw the official poster and trailer for the TV series.