Obi-Wan, the new Star Wars series for Disney Plus, will explain what happened to the Jedi after the events of Episode III. After Hayden Christensen’s return as Darth Vader has been confirmed, fans can’t stop thinking about other old acquaintances who might make a comeback.

One of the most popular names was Jar Jar Binks, the character played by Ahmed Best who was harshly criticized by fans at the time. In order to put an end to the rumors about his participation in the show, the actor spoke through his Twitter account.

“Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series, although I would have loved to be. Still I’m looking forward to seeing what these people I love so much do when they get back together ”were his words, also referring to his teammates Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

After the request of a follower to resume his character in the future, the actor pointed out that he did not see it possible either before the discharge of an offer by Lucasfilm or Disney itself: “I don’t know how likely any of those will be, but I glad to know that I have brought joy to the galaxy. “

Liam Neeson defends Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks

In an interview for EW, Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn) highlighted the work Ahmed Best did in bringing Jar Jar Binks to life. “When I was making the movie, he was probably one of the funniest and most talented guys I’ve ever worked with,” she revealed.

However, the compliments didn’t stop there. “I remember calling my ex-agent and saying, ‘I think I just worked with the new Eddie Murphy.’ I still believe it, ”Nesson finished.