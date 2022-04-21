Obi-Wan Kenobi returns with his own series Disney Plus, with the goal of expanding the fictional Star Wars universe. As it was expected, Ewan McGregor will give life to the beloved Jedi again and the fans will know what happened to him after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”.

In an interview for Leisure Weekly. the actor caught up with the galactic saga. “I saw them from start to finish. All 9 movies. Simply to return to that world, ”he told the specialized media about his preparation.

“It was interesting to see our movies because I hadn’t seen them since they came out, no way. So it was great to see them and enjoy them without all the noise that was around when they premiered, ”she detailed to the surprise of fans.

After these statements, McGregor pointed out that he also studied the version of Alec Guinness and the same science fiction genre so that the result does not disappoint Star Wars fans:

“I fully vetted Alec Guinness and watched all three of the original Star Wars movies after we did the first one, but I didn’t really take the style into account. And it’s not something I would normally do, but this time I did. I was excited to be back home because I really love it as a movie viewer.”

Obi-Wan is ready to conquer Disney Plus. Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

What is the series about?

The story will be set between the events of the episode “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.” After several decades, the series will tell what happened to Obi-Wan after Order 66 that executed all the Jedi.