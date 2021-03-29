Obi-Wan Kenobi is the new Star Wars series that can be seen on Disney Plus. Starring Ewan McGregor, the show officially introduced the entire cast that will be part of the first season.

However, it was not the only news about the production. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy promised a rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

“Our fans will be excited that Hayden Christensen will return to the role of Darth Vader. This will be the revenge of the century. We couldn’t tell the Obi-Wan story without Darth Vader. We will definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader face off again. ”, Expressed the executive.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – full cast

The cast includes Ewan McGregor (Obi Wan), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

What will happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The series will reveal what happened to the mighty Jedi after the events of the prequel trilogy. For their part, fans hope that they will also tell the first adventures of Darth Vader and that other characters, such as Ahsoka Tano, have a special appearance.

Release date of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney ´Plus series

The series does not yet have an official release date, but thousands of fans hope that Obi-Wan will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022 and that, by this year, his first trailer or concept poster will be released.