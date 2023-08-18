Vedomosti: OBI hypermarkets in Russia may be renamed Domus

OBI home goods hypermarkets in Russia may start operating under the Domus brand. Variant of the new name of the network uncovered “Vedomosti”.

OBI Franchising Center LLC has submitted an application to Rospatent for registration of this brand for all 45 classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) – now it is under examination. One of the company’s partners explained that under the terms of the agreement with the German OBI GmbH, the new owners are required to rename hypermarkets in Russia. This had to be done within six months from the date of signing the contract (it was concluded in the summer of 2022), but the process dragged on.

At the same time, Domus is not the only variant of the network’s new name. The same entity has previously applied for the trademarks HOBI, OBBI, IdeaFix, Inhouse and QBI. One of them – IdeaFix – has already been withdrawn. Aleksey Koshkin, patent attorney and lead trademark specialist at Online Patent, said that there are so many options in case of problems with registration. So, for example, in the database of Rosreestr there are about a dozen trademarks with the elements “Domus” and Domus, the expert explained.

OBI suspended the work of all retail outlets in Russia in March 2022. At the end of July, the German company OBI signed an agreement on the sale of the Russian business to the MAX group (40 percent), the controlling stake was transferred to Josef Liokumovich (60 percent). Then it was noted that the transaction amount was one euro.