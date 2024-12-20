Timothy Snyder’s first advice in his book About tyranny It is “do not obey in advance.” It is the first because “it is the most important”, as the historian explained a few days ago in a conversation about the challenges facing the United States with the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

His essay presents 20 lessons of how seemingly democratic countries in the 20th century fell into fascism, Nazism, and communism. We are no wiser than those Europeans, Snyder writes, but our advantage is that we can learn from their bad experiences.