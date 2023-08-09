Obesity, new drugs reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack in overweight people

“20% lower risk of heart attack and stroke in overweight people” is the result of a study, which began in 2018, which included 17,604 overweight or obese adults over the age of 45 with previous cardiovascular disease and no history of diabetes. Study carried out in over 41 countries. This is important news both for the millions of obese people and for the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, producer of the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. Because it was enough to announce that the results will be presented at the American Congress of Cardiology, in Philadelphia, at the end of the year, to send the pharmaceutical shares up by 16%.

Obesity, Ozempic top of likes on Tik Tok

The fame of these drugs, especially for Ozempic, has exploded in the last year, thanks to famous testimonials (Elon Musk in primis). It has been called “the drug of Hollywood”. On TikTok, the drug has obtained more than a billion views causing a demand that far exceeds the supply. And consequently an obsessive request for magical injections also bought on the black market. It is worth remembering that obesity is a chronic disease. It affects millions of people around the world and increases the risk of more than 200 different diseases and cardiovascular diseases. In short, a real tragedy both for the people who suffer from it and for the enormous weight on the health care costs of the countries. The new drugs (already on the market since 2017, but until now little known), GLP 1 receptor agonists are Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro. They regulate insulin levels in patients with type 2 diabetes and promote weight loss by 15%. This loss is immediately associated with a decrease in cardiovascular disease.

Obesity, drugs ready to be supported by health administrations

“The real revolution – argued Cristóbal Morales, endocrinologist at the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital in Seville and national coordinator of the study – is that, the previous hypothesis was that if in people with diabetes, these GLP-1s, thanks to their mechanism anti-inflammatory, could reduce adverse cardiovascular events, they could also do it in people without diabetes, a now proven and revolutionary hypothesis”. One group of study participants received Wegovy while the other received only a placebo. The comparison between the two groups, after five years, leaves no room for doubt and a 20% reduction in such a short time is clinically very important, many clinicians confirm. And now the word has passed to the health administrations of the various countries to allow these drugs to be financed for all patients and not just for those with type 2 diabetes.

