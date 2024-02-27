Obesity represents a major public health problem. Today it concerns one billion people, but according to estimates from the World Obesity Atlas published by the World Obesity Federation (Wof), without effective action, in 2035 there will be 1.9 billion obese people. Hence Novo Nordisk Italia's commitment to changing the future of obesity through the social campaign 'Together for Health'. Starting today (and until March 8) on the LinkedIn and Facebook channels, the initiative aims to highlight how obesity is not just an individual disease, but represents a collective health problem and must be addressed as such.

On the eve of World Obesity Day, which is celebrated every year on March 4, Novo Nordisk – we read in a note – renews with a series of initiatives its commitment to raising public awareness of the disease, but also to promoting alongside the scientific community and people with obesity, coordinated actions against what today represents one of the main public health problems: 1 billion people affected in the world, according to estimates by the World Health Organization. “Some challenges cannot be solved alone. Obesity is one of them and by working together we can change the future of obesity”, reads the social campaign video.

The Italian situation appears to be in line with the global picture, if not worse, so much so that Atlas forecasts say that the current percentage of people with obesity will almost triple in 2035, going from 11.4% to 31% among adults, and that there will be an increase of 2.1 percentage points every year among children and adolescents between now and 2035. For this reason Novo Nordisk supports the Feel Good awareness campaign, promoted by Cittadinanzattiva in collaboration with Federfarma, with an unconditional contribution , which aims to directly involve adults and children with training and prevention activities. During World Obesity Day, for example, a questionnaire will be administered in participating pharmacies to detect the level of knowledge and awareness of obesity risk factors, and at the same time correct information on the disease will be offered.

With the same objective of clarifying the disease – continues the note – Novo Nordisk has created the portal 'The truth about weight' (www.laveritasulpeso.it), to provide in a simple but scientifically validated way by a board of experts, contents on correct lifestyles and treatment opportunities through news, in-depth articles, suggestions and advice. On the site there is also a link to the IO-Net – Italian Obesity Network geolocation system, to identify the nearest specialist obesity treatment centers. Finally, active collaboration with institutional partners at international and national levels to guarantee the rights of people living with obesity, and solicit commitment and action from political and health decision makers.

Novo Nordisk is a partner globally, as well as in Italy, of the Obesity Policy Engagement Network – Open, a think tank of experts that studies the development of projects and programs aimed at tackling this disease and its burden on society. Furthermore, in Italy it unconditionally supports the creation of the Italian Barometer Obesity report by Ibdo Foundation, a unique tool which, through the collection of epidemiological and economic data, aims to contribute to the debate and the search for solutions to defeat obesity.

“Novo Nordisk – declares Drago Vuina, General Manager & Corporate Vice President Novo Nordisk Italia – supports the needs of people with obesity and is committed to giving concrete help in tackling this disease, with information campaigns, but also research and development of cutting-edge drugs. An active commitment that is also expressed through the international program 'Driving Change in Obesity', which aims to raise public awareness, encourage empathy and respect for people with obesity and which aims to change the way in which this chronic disease which affects 6 million people in Italy alone is seen, prevented and treated”.