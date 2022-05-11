L’obesity it is not simply due to an incorrect lifestyle and commitment and willpower are not enough to treat it: it is a chronic disease and must be treated as such. Understanding and knowledge of this disease are the main objectives of the awareness campaign “Don’t hide behind false beliefs. The truth about weight “promoted by Novo Nordisk in partnership with Amici obesi onlus, Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition (Adi), Association of Endocrinologists Physicians (Ame), Foundation of the Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition (Adi Foundation), Italian obesity network (Io Net), Obesity policy engagement network (Open), Italian Society of Obesity and Metabolic Disease Surgery (Sicob), Italian Society of Endocrinology (Sie), Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg), Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), Italian Society obesity (His).

Created as part of Driving Change in Obesity – an international program in collaboration with academic, social and scientific components aimed at improving the lives of people with obesity – the campaign aims to involve the public on the difficulties that people with obesity face on a daily basissupporting those who suffer from it and encouraging them to go to the doctor, but above all to combat incorrect and widespread information on the subject, often reduced to a simple diet problem or a question of lack of willpower.

Obesity – a note recalls – is a very complex chronic multifactorial disease that depends on various genetic, environmental and psychological factors and is associated with the development of chronic non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, liver disease and at least 12 types of tumors. For the care and treatment it requires the involvement of multiple specialized health professionals.

“To this day, unfortunately, obesity is associated with a stigma as well as a social and clinical stigma, due to the inaccurate or completely wrong news that still too often circulates on the subject. In fact, as evidenced by the Novo Nordisk’s ‘Action-I’ study, created to identify perceptions, attitudes, behaviors and obstacles for the treatment of obesityalthough 91 per cent of doctors affirm that obesity is a chronic disease, still 8 out of 10 experts believe that it must be addressed by improving their lifestyle “, comments Giovanna Rosso, Senior Director Obesity Novo Nordisk Italy.

“Also from the data of ‘Action-I’ – continues Rosso – it also emerges that people with obesity have a distorted perception of their condition: 62% consider themselves only overweight. The same perception problem is found with regard to children and In fact, the results of the Action Teens study, recently presented at the European congress on obesity 2022, show that one in three parents does not recognize the obesity of their child and one in four adolescents does not realize that they are obese, but above all, two thirds of young people who realize they are obese do not know how to deal with the disease and feel solely responsible for their own weight loss “.

“The unawareness about the disease and the lack of proper medical support lead many people to tell themselves a series of false truths, to better tolerate their condition and survive an often cruel society that stigmatizes those suffering from obesity. Unfortunately, however, denying one’s condition is a common practice, which is why awareness campaigns such as ‘Don’t hide behind false beliefs. The truth about weight’ are of fundamental importance “, explains Iris Zani, President of the non-profit association Obese friends. “In fact, in addition to dispelling the erroneous idea that excess weight is personal responsibility, caused by wrong habits, and that people affected by this chronic disease can manage it independently, it helps those directly involved not to feel discriminated and alone”.

The campaign is based on a series of photographic shots, with a strong emotional impact, by the photographer Davide Bellocchio. Starting from some false beliefs that revolve around the disease, thanks to objects transformed into real ‘icons’, hiding places of the protagonists, suggestive images are created, which want to evoke a hard but real truth. The shots of the campaign will be available in digital format, on paper and as billboards in selected shopping centers in the area; video content or written insights, made with the contribution of the partners, will be shared on the Facebook campaign page of Novo Nordisk Italia and on the website www.laveritasulpeso.it. In addition, the campaign will be animated by influencers from the world of lifestyle and health, whose contribution will be essential to convey the central message also through social networks: “obesity is a disease, let’s contact the right specialist and let’s tackle the most important path together. suitable”.

The campaign – the note continues – is also supplemented and strengthened by a video spot broadcast on the web and on the main television networks, created by Novo Nordisk in partnership with scientific societies and the Amici obesi association, and from the website www.laveritasulpeso .it created by Novo Nordisk in 2020 with the aim of increasing people’s awareness of the real causes of obesity, on the correct behaviors to follow and on the opportunities for treatment, through news, in-depth articles, tips and advice that are easy to understand, but scientifically validated by a board of experts.

“Novo Nordisk is close to people with obesity and is committed to giving concrete help through various awareness-raising and support activities. As evidence of this, in addition to the campaign launched today, the virtual space ‘The truth about weight’ has been active for two years for provide correct and clear information on obesity and possible treatments. Both initiatives are also implemented within the international program Driving change in Obesity, which aims to raise public awareness and promote empathy and respect for people with obesity, it thus aims to change the way in which this chronic disease, which affects 800 million people worldwide, is seen, prevented and treated “, concludes Drago Vuina, General Manager and Vice President of Novo Nordisk Italia.