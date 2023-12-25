Obesity, the “miracle” drugs coming from Denmark

Without a shadow of a doubt, 2023, according to Science, was the year of two drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy which, created for diabetes, have become the best for weight loss. Since the days of Botox and Viagra, no drug has become as iconic as this pair of drugs supported by celebrities such as Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey.

The products made the manufacturing company, Danish Novo Nordisk, the most attractive in Europe, saving Denmark from recession. Science magazine actually crowned them phenomenon of the year. 100 billion dollars over the next 10 years, according to Barclays, is the stratospheric figure represented by the potential market for anti-obesity drugs. And in this ocean of billions the company is sailing well, attracting more and more investors who want to participate in the business.

With its profits Novo Nordisk is driving Denmark's GDP. Ozempic and Wegovy, two drugs, until recently practically unknown to the general public, seem to have become the saviors of the world when it comes to obesity. A pathology which, according to the WHO, has acquired almost pandemic proportions. The exploit of what was once a small pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in diabetes in Copenhagen was colossal. For a couple of weeks, it became the most valuable company in Europe, surpassing the French giant LVMH and also entering the top 20 global companies.

Obesity, the secret of the two anti-obesity drugs

What is the secret of the drugs? They practically have the ability to imitate the hormones that give satiety after eating. In practice they act like Glp-1. Semaglutide (Wegovy) would guarantee a weight loss of 15%. A number never achieved by any drug. Furthermore, and perhaps this is the even more important aspect, they have demonstrated, according to a very recent study, that they are able to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in overweight people by up to 20%. Not to mention the clinical benefits obtained by patients with heart failure. Science also said that the studies highlighted the possibility of benefits in other pathologies, such as drug addiction, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

These drugs have changed the social perception of obesity, now considered a social disease. Some clinicians say that “we are living in an obesogenic environment where old genes, combined with our new environments, push us to overeat. Ultra-processed foods function like synthetic drugs, capable of releasing enormous amounts of dopamine in bodies designed to react this way to sugars and fats, which are rarer in natural foods.”

Obesity must be considered a social and environmental disease and not a fault

However, the two drugs alone are not enough, they must be accompanied by a change in society. According to a 2020 European Health Survey in Spain, 24% of people with a low socioeconomic status suffer from obesity, while among people with more resources the prevalence is 9%. Obesity is a class issue and the advent of these drugs, which in the future will be available to everyone by paying a few hundred euros a week, can only accentuate this fact.

For this reason it is necessary to consider them as tools capable of improving health and not aesthetics, accompanying scientific progress with a social and multifactorial approach. The great merit of this drug was also that of making people understand that obesity is more of a disease of a social and environmental nature, which has little to do with a lack of willpower. Convinced of this, solutions can be found, and the two drugs already seem to offer different ones.

