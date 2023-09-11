Obesity | The Finns’ weight forecast worries experts, and one phenomenon in particular is emerging – “We don’t have any single explanation for it”

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Finns pulsate at a fast pace, but in the world the pace is even faster. Obesity has become a downright pandemic with no end in sight.
Tanja Vasama HS
| Updated
Vthe majority of Finnish adults are overweight. Every fourth is fat.
Department of Health and Welfare in forecasts the situation is only getting worse. Fresh global obesity report even calculates that four out of ten Finnish adults will be obese in 2035.
#Obesity #Finns #weight #forecast #worries #experts #phenomenon #emerging #dont #single #explanation
Leave a Reply