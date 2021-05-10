Obesity is known to be a risk factor for some types of cancer. How to assess that risk In the most precise way possible is the objective set by an investigation that concluded that the body mass index (BMI) together with the evaluation of the body shape (in which areas a greater excess is located) are useful tools to achieve this.

Almost all the studies that link obesity with the risk of developing various types of cancer come from large observational studies that cannot demonstrate cause and effect, so it cannot be definitively established that excess weight causes cancer. However, there is consistent evidence that higher amounts of body fat are associated with higher risks for various cancers.

BMI is a simple way to measure body fat based on a person’s weight and height. But its reliability is frequently criticized, since it does not distinguish fat from muscle, nor does it take into account where body fat is stored or the sex or age of a person.

In contrast, the waist circumference measurement does take into account abdominal fat, which is linked to various health risks, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, but does not take height into account. .

BMI is an indicator of the relationship between weight and height (height) that is frequently used to identify overweight and obesity in adults. It is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilos by the square of their height in meters (kg / m2). For example, a person who weighs 60 kg and is 1.60 m tall has a BMI of 23.4 (60 / 1.60 = 60 / 2.56 = 23.4). If the result of this calculation is above 30, it is considered obesity (you can calculate your BMI here).

A more complete measure

A new metric for measuring obesity, called the “Body Shape Index” (IFC or ABSI), takes into account an individual’s age, gender, weight, height and waist circumference , and can provide a more accurate estimate of cancer risk than BMI.

To explore this further, researchers from the University of Glasgow and the University of Newcastle combined data from almost 450,000 participants (men and women with an average age of 56 years) from the UK Biobank prospective cohort, who were followed for an average of 8 years, during which almost 37 thousand cases of cancer were diagnosed among the participants and more than 11 thousand deaths.

Participants were divided into three groups according to their body shape to examine associations with risk of 24 different types of cancer; and examine IFC and BMI as predictors of cancer risk. The results were adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, education, income, smoking, alcohol consumption, diet (intake of fruits and vegetables, red and processed meat, blue fish), physical activity and sedentary time.

BMI alone can be insufficient as a predictor. Photo Shutterstock. Obesity

Findings

The analysis found that body shape and BMI predicted different obesity-related cancer risks in adults. Specifically, body shape was associated with an increased risk of three cancers. Participants in the highest IFC tertile were 38% more likely to develop Liver cancer, 40% more likely to develop lung cancer and a 17% increased risk of bowel cancer, compared to those in the lowest KPI tertile, regardless of BMI.

However, the researchers found that a combined high IFC and high BMI were associated with a increased risk of seven different types of cancer: uterus, esophagus, liver, stomach, kidney, intestine and breast.

For example, participants in the highest IFC tertile who were also overweight or obese (BMI of 25 or more) had twice the risk of developing uterine cancer than those with the lowest IFC and a normal BMI.

Healthy eating, exercise, not smoking or drinking excessively are part of a protective lifestyle against cancer. Photo Shutterstock.

Main preventable cause

“Our findings underscore the importance of measuring more than just BMI in predicting cancer risk, and suggest that people’s body shape can increase risk of certain cancers, “says lead author Carlos Celis-Morales of the University of Glasgow.

“Regardless of the method you use, being overweight or obese is the leading preventable cause of cancer after smoking. More urgent action is needed to help people maintain a healthy weight and shape throughout their lives, from an early age. “

Having excess body fat can cause biological changes that alter the levels of sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, cause insulin levels to rise and cause inflammation, all of which has been linked to an increased risk of 13 different types of cancer (uterus, breast, ovaries, thyroid, esophagus, gastric, liver, kidney, multiple myeloma, meningioma, pancreas, colon, gallbladder, details the National Institute of the Cancer of the United States).

This is also an observational study, so you cannot establish the cause and it is not a representative sample of the UK adult population, so the results cannot be generalized to the general population.

“We observed a linear association: the more severe the obesity, the greater the risk of developing and dying from these cancers, except for postmenopausal breast cancers,” said Celis-Morales, however.

“But there was a lot of variation in the effects of obesity on different cancers. This tells us that obesity must affect cancer risk through a number of different processes, depending on the type of cancer,” he concluded.

A priority public health problem

Obesity is a priority public health problem in Argentina and the world. In the country, according to the latest National Survey of Risk Factors (ENFR 2018), 61.6% of adults are overweight. In 2013 they were 57.9% and in 2005 49%. The progress is fast and forceful.

The percentage of people who reported being overweight (BMI between 25 and 30) practically did not vary between 2013 (37.1%) and 2018 (36.2%), evidence of the most worrying side of the problem: more and more people are obese, that is, with a BMI greater than 30.