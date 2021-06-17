An Italian study confirms the effectiveness of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a technique already used in the treatment of addictions, to combat obesity, health and social problem that characterizes our age. The most recent data speak, only for Italy, of 18 million overweight adults (35.5%) e 5 million obeseor 1 in 10. Being able to offer these patients safe, effective and easy-to-administer therapy is certainly a crucial challenge.

Not just diet: the new solutions made possible by TMS

Diet is no longer the only possible solution, as the study published in shows Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases. The all-Italian work was coordinated by the research group led by Professor Livio Luzi, Director of the inter-presidium Department of Endocrinology, Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases of MultiMedica and Full Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan, in collaboration with the University of Milan-Bicocca and with the IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi and the San Donato Group . The research confirms the efficacy of the neural stimulation technique in the treatment of obese patients and, unexpected discovery, also reveals an inhibitory action of the visual cortex, which leads to a reduction in attention to food and its attractiveness. This opens the way for a new series of studies, useful for understanding how to regulate the altered balance between hunger and satiety in humans. Transcranial magnetic stimulation is now used experimentally at IRCCS MultiMedica also to treat type 2 diabetes, often associated with obesity: it lowers the level of glycemia and glycosylated hemoglobin.

TMS is also used for smoking and alcohol addictions



There transcranial magnetic stimulation it is one of the most used neural stimulation techniques in the treatment of addictions, such as those from smoking or alcohol. It is a non-invasive or painful treatment, performed by placing a helmet or a coil on the scalp that applies an electromagnetic stress to specific regions of the brain, generating an electro-magnetic microcurrent at the level of the neurons capable of restoring the altered balances. In 2019, a study demonstrated the usefulness of TMS to promote weight loss in the obese, without however being able to explain in detail the neurophysiological mechanisms underlying it (Ferrulli et al., Diabetes Obesity and Metabolism, 2019). The new research published in the international journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases has set itself the goal not only of confirming the efficacy of TMS in reducing food cravings in obese subjects but also of explaining its mechanisms of action in the brain. For this purpose, a sophisticated investigation technique was employed, the functional magnetic resonance, which made it possible to study the activation and connections of specific areas of the brain (involved in the regulation of eating behavior), in response to visual stimuli related to food, before and after treatment with TMS. The study, randomized to a sham (placebo) and double-blind treatment, was conducted on 17 patients (6 of which with type 2 diabetes), who underwent 3 sessions of TMS per week, each lasting about 30 minutes, to a total of 5 weeks.

In the obese there is a reduced activation of the prefrontal cortex and of the insula



“In the obese there is a reduced activation of the prefrontal cortex and of the insula, brain areas that regulate voluntary behaviors, with a consequent loss of control over food intake; in addition, there is an altered mechanism of the ‘reward’, due to a reduced production or action of dopamine, the neurotransmitter that supervises the reward brain circuit “, explains Livio Luzi, study coordinator. “The obese patient’s way of increasing dopamine concentration is to continue eating, finding satisfaction in food. In our study we have shown how, through bilateral electromagnetic stimulation of the prefrontal cortex, that brain region is activated, increasing the inhibitory control over food consumption and, indirectly, through an increase in the cerebral connections of the same area, to regulate production. of dopamine. Once treated, the patient will no longer need to look for the reward in food and, therefore, will eat less. Functional magnetic resonance imaging, performed at the beginning and at the end of therapy, after 5 weeks, confirmed this activation of the prefrontal cortex and the return of metabolism to normal, with a significant weight reduction in subjects undergoing TMS and a treatment effect which lasts for several months “.

Thus the brain “ignores” the most appetizing foods



Compared to the initial hypothesis, the study has highlighted another important and unexpected fact: transcranial stimulation simultaneously causes an inhibition of the visual cortex, which leads to the brain to exclude the vision of appetizing foods towards which the patient had developed a form of addiction. “While performing the functional magnetic resonance imaging, patients were exposed to image viewing of foods, previously selected as favorites, and performed tests to assess responsiveness to these stimuli,” continues Luzi. “During the research, we realized that the magnetic stimulation also acted on the visual cortex, reducing its activation and consequently, the attention towards food and its attractiveness. This discovery, as surprising as it is fascinating, could stimulate further studies on the regulation of the hunger-satiety balance, which in obesity is altered, by studying the effect of TMS on other senses, such as smell and taste ” .

Reduction of weight, but also of blood sugar in diabetics

“Recently, we have also taken another step forward,” adds Luzi. “Our preliminary data on patients with diabetes associated with obesity show, in fact, that treatment with TMS, in addition to reducing body weight by 9%, has the effect of reducing blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin in patients with type 2 diabetes. For this reason, we have undertaken a new experimental protocol aimed at demonstrating the efficacy of transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment in reducing blood glucose in patients with diabetes mellitus. The approach will initially be combined with standard antidiabetic drug therapy – concludes the professor – to which the treatment with TMS will be added, with which we expect a reduction in glycosylated hemoglobin of at least one percentage point in 6 months “. The transcranial magnetic stimulation technique for the treatment of obesity is now available at two MultiMedica facilities – the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan and the IRCCS in Sesto San Giovanni.