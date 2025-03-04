He Clinical overweight and the obesity They are increasingly frequent pathologies in many developed countries, due to factors such as sedentary lifestyle of contemporary lifestyles in these regions and the maintenance of an unhealthy diet. At the same time, cancer has been increasing its incidence in recent decades and in many of these places it is the main cause of death.

Although it cannot be said that there is a relationship of direct dependence between both facts, the truth is that scientific evidence indicates that it is not about isolated phenomena. In fact, today we know that suffering overweight or obesity is related to greater chances of developing up to 13 different types of cancer. Coincidentally, together these 13 types of cancer constitute even 40% of all diagnosed every year In countries like the United States, according to data from Disease control centers (CDC) of that country.

How is obesity clinically defined?

First, it is important to define what is understood At a medical level as overweight or obesity, since in this area they are technical terms that are not usually used with precision in colloquial language.

In general, the definition of these two pathologies is usually based on the Body mass indexa parameter that is calculated with the weight of a person expressed in kilograms divided by their height in meters high to the square.

Conventionally, an adult is considered to be overweight when its BMI is located in the values ​​between 25.0 and 29.9, and that it suffers obesity when it is above 30. Of course, it should be noted that in recent times certain voices in the scientific community have suggested to begin to also take into account other aspects such as body composition.

How does obesity contribute to the risk of cancer?

Be that as it is, and as the American public body collects, it has been shown that suffering obesity, according to these criteria, is clearly linked to a greater risk of suffering, as we said, at least 13 types of cancer: Esophagus adenocarcinoma, breast cancer in menopausal women, colorectal cancer, uterus cancer, gallbladder cancer, stomach cancer, renal cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic cancer, meningioma (which is a type of brain cancer) and multiple myeloma.





Obesity and overweight, yes, They are not the only risk factors To suffer these cancers, and phenomena such as certain alterations of hormonal levels, genetic mutations, long -term infections or alcohol or tobacco consumption also play an important role. Therefore, we see that although obesity is not necessarily going to cause cancer, it does increase statistically significantly the chances of suffering from it. This is largely due to the Endocrinological nature of obesity as pathology.

Obesity and overweight are very complex conditions that affect (and in whose genesis many different organic systems intervene. For example, it is known that they are clearly related to Chronic inflammationwhich in turn is related to cancer pathogenesis. Likewise, they cause the body to raise its production of insulin, insulin growth factor and several sex hormones.





Address obesity, part of the fight against cancer

The relationship of obesity and overweight with cancer is one of the multiple reasons why it is considered at a medical level that is vital to address this problem. To carry out this, the main interventions usually focus on aspects of lifestyle such as diet or physical exercise, although there are also other methods such as pharmacological treatments or surgery.

Fortunately, in recent years it has greatly increased Public awareness about the problemwhat is promoting interest in the adoption of healthy food patterns and for the practice of physical exercise to maintain a good state of health, beyond purely aesthetic concerns.

