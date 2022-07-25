from Patrizia Li Volsi *

Five molecules have been approved in the United States, four of which are also marketed in Italy. Extra pounds are also closely linked to diabetes

Is it true that obesity should be considered a disease? And what can be a risk factor for diabetes?

Obesity in constant growth in industrialized countries is a public health problem for associated pathologies and its close relationship with diabetes mellitus. The 82 congress of the American Diabetes Association recently concluded and among the topics covered the obesity question dominated the scene due to the need to extend the prospects of treatment to a wider population, thus rethinking the approach to the treatment of diabetes. Weight reduction is now being seriously considered as a primary goal of treatment. Obesity defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an abnormal or excessive accumulation of adipose tissue, especially abdominal tissue, which poses a health risk.

Extra pounds and diabetes Weight is the simplest and most reproducible parameter that allows its measurement, even if it does not always define the state of pathology in an optimal way. But weight also plays an important role in the history of diabetic disease, sometimes preceding, sometimes aggravating alterations in metabolism and is therefore already one of the additional goals of treatment today. A recent review of the scientific literature, which appeared in The Lancet at the beginning of 2022, reminds us how a weight loss of at least 10-15% can really change the course of diabetic disease, causing an improvement or, in some cases, even remission, if obtained at a very early stage (generally in the first year after the diagnosis of diabetes). Achieving such ambitious weight losses in a short time and, above all, being able to maintain them is certainly not easy. Usually, diet and lifestyle interventions, even if intensive, are effective in only 2 out of 10 patients.

Bariatric surgery Better are the results of bariatric surgery, which, however, cannot be offered to everyone, due to its complexity and operational risks. New enthusiasm has been aroused by the availability of innovative pharmacological options, effective in promoting weight loss in obesity and even diabetes. In the United States, 5 molecules are approved for this purpose, 4 of which are also marketed in Italy: Orlistat, which acts on the absorption of fats, Liraglutide, Semaglutide which mimic the action of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1), an intestinal hormone involved in the stimulation of insulin secretion, but also in the regulation of food transit and appetite and the Naltrexone-Buproprion association which are essentially psychotropic drugs that act on the sensation of hunger.

Prevent the disease Finally, Tirzepatide, a new combination of two hormones (GLP1 and GIP gastric inhibitory peptide) has recently completed the studies necessary for marketing. In the Surpass study, tirzepatide decreased weight by up to 11% after 40 weeks in subjects with diabetes. In conclusion, although promising, drugs alone still fail to reduce body weight by 15%, so multidisciplinary interventions remain necessary. It is important to note, however, how the goals of treatment now tend to move from what was glycemic control and prevention of complications to the possibility of preventing the disease, waiting to finally find the definitive cure.

* Endocrinology SSD Diabetologist – ASFO Pordenone, Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD)