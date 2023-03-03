Surgical interventions for the treatment of obese people are growing. 22,527 were carried out in Italy in 2022, against 22,496 in 2021, as evidenced by the 2022 fact-finding survey of the Italian Society of Surgery for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases (Sicob), anticipated to Adnkronos Salute on the eve of the dedicated World Day to this pathology.

The Sicob bariatric surgery centers on which the survey is carried out are also on the rise, now 133, five more than the previous year: 63 are located in the North, 26 in the Centre, 30 in the South, 14 in the islands. The majority of interventions are carried out in the northern regions, where 55% of the interventions are carried out; 20% in the South; 16% in the Centre; 9% in the islands.

Among the 10 procedures used, the majority of operations (57%) consisted of gastrectomy: 12,760 operations in 2022 against 12,359 in 2021. Just 5% of operations concerned gastric banding (1,154 operations).