Culture: The habits and traditions of a society, such as the incorporation of sugary drinks in typical meals or indigenous rituals, have transformed ancestral culinary practices.

The contextual behavior: It covers factors such as physical activity, eating habits, work schedules, the alteration of the biological clock, stress and mental health.

Genetics: Although it influences the predisposition to obesity, its impact is overcome by the combination of other determinants.

Self -medication is another challenge in the current context, which has led many people to resort to risky solutions without medical supervision. Therefore, said Dr. Luna, “it is essential not to get carried away by trends in social networks or solutions that promise rapid results without evidence or with low scientific experience especially in security. Health should not put into play with generic recommendations or self -medication. Consulting a serious health professional committed to obesity not only with associated comorbidities, it is the only way to receive safe, effective and accessible treatment, adapted to the needs of each person. ”

The magazine The LanceT, in its most recent definition of obesity, distinguishes two types with specific needs: clinical obesity, which implies damage to organs or functional limitations and requires corrective treatment; and preclinical obesity, in which there are still no complications, but there is a high risk of developing diseases, so the approach must be medical prevention and accompaniment.

“The treatment guides must be a support tool, not a strength shirt. The real challenge lies in combining them with a personalized clinical approach, where each patient receives the attention it really needs, without falling into rigid and not accessible treatments,” Dr. Ricardo Luna affirms. To achieve this, integral and continuous training of health professionals is required.

Obesity is resolved with structural solutions

According to Dr. Valentín Sánchez, president of the College of Endocrinologists of Mexico, “guaranteeing access to reliable information, adequate and affordable treatments, and quality medical care is essential to stop this health crisis. Only through an integral approach based on prevention, timely treatment and adequate regulation can generate a real impact on the lives of millions of people. ”

To move towards a healthier future, it is essential stigma, without conflict of interest.

It is crucial to recognize that the first seven determinants of obesity are of a systemic nature, that is, they are deeply linked to the social and economic environment, which significantly limits the individual decision -making capacity over them. On the other hand, only a small part of contextual behavior and genetics can be considered individual factors, although the latter remains an element out of our control. This reality leads us to reflect on the need to address obesity from a collective perspective if we want to stop this epidemic.

The initiatives proposed by organizations such as WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) focus on four main axes. First, promote changes in lifestyle at the community level, facilitating access to healthy eating, promoting physical activity and reducing social inequalities. Second, strengthen education and science, increasing the research and visibility of studies in Latin America, promoting international cooperation and promoting the dissemination of scientific knowledge.

Third, implement public policies that regulate the food environment, such as subsidizing healthy food production and distribution drinking water and develop evidence -based food guides. Finally, focusing efforts on priority groups, such as women of reproductive age and children, promoting exclusive breastfeeding, healthy eating and political eating habits that prevent the consumption of ultra -processed in childhood. These actions, together, represent an integral approach to combat obesity, recognizing that their solution requires coordinated and multisectoral efforts.