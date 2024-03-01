A study carried out by the United Nations world health organization, published in the journal 'The Lancet', indicated that more than 1,000 million people, that is, one in eight, suffer from obesity, a problem that has already exceeded the countries rich. In Latin America – especially in the Caribbean – the percentage of obese and extremely thin people grew, the other scourge.

This Friday, March 1, a report from the World Health Organization that was published by 'The Lancet' – a specialized medical journal – updated the figures regarding the levels of malnutrition in the world, with an alarming conclusion: one in eight people suffer from obesity, the equivalent of more than 1 billion citizens.

The study collected data from more than 190 countries and was prepared in conjunction with Imperial College London.

The text also stated that obesity quadrupled in children and adolescents from 1990 to 2022, while it doubled in adult women and tripled in men. In detail, estimates show that some 159 million children and adolescents between five and 19 years old suffered from obesity two years ago.

Imperial College professor Majid Ezzati said it is “very worrying” that the “epidemic” of obesity that “was evident among adults in much of the world in the 1990s is now also reflected in children and adolescents.”

File: A patient sits with a blood pressure monitor at a rehabilitation and monitoring center for patients with overweight or obesity problems, in Pirae, Tahiti, French Polynesia, on September 10, 2021. AFP – SULIANE FAVENNEC

In the midst of a decrease in minors affected by underweight (children who weigh less than what would correspond to their age, according to WHO criteria), Obesity remained the most common form of malnutrition in most countries.

However, Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, wanted to emphasize that “insufficient nutrition and obesity are two sides of the same problem, the lack of access to healthy diets.”

According to Branca, insufficient nutrition especially affects regions such as East Africa or South Asia, where it is often the origin of other diseases. Meanwhile, obesity leads to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or types of cancer.

Malnutrition in Latin America

One of the peculiarities of this study is that it shows that obesity increased rapidly in less industrialized countries, such as some in Asia or Latin America.

“Only a few countries have been able to maintain rates at the levels of 30 years ago. But overall, there has been a big increase in both high-income countries and lower-income countries, we've seen big increases in North Africa, in the Middle East, in South America and in the Pacific Islands,” Branca said.

The countries with the highest prevalence of obesity – a measure of the total number of people in a particular group who have or had a certain disease – are the Pacific and Caribbean archipelagos.

In 50 countries, 25% of the sample, obesity increased more among women and in 41 countries (21%) in men. Of these nations, where obesity became a predominant disease, the majority were in the Middle East and the Caribbean.

Although Branca highlighted that the prevalence continues to be very high in highly developed countries such as the United States and China, the highest are in the Pacific Islands and South America, where malnutrition in the 90s was already very advanced.

With EFE and Reuters