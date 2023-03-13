Research has shown that estrogen plays an important role in protecting women’s hearts, but once women are postmenopausal and estrogen levels drop, they are at increased risk for a number of diseases and conditions, including heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

A new study found that reduction of ERα in cells responsible for cardiac contraction (cardiomyocytes) led to moderate cardiac dysfunction and increased rates of obesity in female mice, but not in male mice.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal Nature Cardiovascular Research.

Professor Julie McMullen of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute said the team identified a sex hormone receptor in the heart that can regulate adiposity (obesity) in women.

“We have long been interested in trying to understand the role of this estrogen receptor in the heart, to see how it provides protection for the heart,” said Professor McMullen.

“When we blocked this estrogen receptor, we expected to see changes and damage largely to the heart. But instead of seeing a dramatic cardiac phenotype, what we saw was an adiposity phenotype. Then, we observed that the female mice were heavier and had more fat mass, which we didn’t expect at all.”

Genes that are important for heart contractility and the heart’s metabolic function were also lower in the female heart when ERα was reduced, which explains why the female hearts in the study also didn’t pump.

Associate Professor David Greening, an expert in extracellular vesicle biology at La Trobe University, said the particles, called extracellular vesicles, that were released from female hearts with reduced ERα also contained proteins that differed both from the group of control than from male hearts.

“We found that reduction of ERα in cardiac muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) of female mice leads to transcriptional, lipidomic and metabolic dysregulation in the heart, along with metabolic dysregulation in skeletal muscle and adipose tissue,” said the associate professor. Greening.

“Furthermore, extracellular vesicles that are released from ERα-reduced heart cells had the ability to reprogram skeletal muscle cells in cell culture.

“These changes in tissues, the extracellular vesicle proteome, and reprogrammed skeletal muscle cells have altered the molecular landscape and function of the cells. So instead of expending energy, energy is instead stored, which explains the increase in adiposity in female mice in the absence of Erα,” said Associate Professor Greening.

This important work has implications for the prevention and treatment of cardiac and metabolic disease in postmenopausal women, but also of cardiotoxicity in premenopausal women receiving therapies that can inhibit or reduce ERα in the heart.

“Women who are given medications that can interact with or inhibit this particular receptor, including some chemotherapies, often become obese,” said Professor McMullen.

“Now that we have a better understanding of ERα, we have a better chance of identifying therapies to prevent the occurrence of obesity.”

Associate Professor Greening said this study showed that “extracellular vesicles — nanovesicles with their molecular cargo packed — are systemic signaling regulators that can travel to and impact other organs in the body, including adipose tissue and muscle.” skeletal”.

“Extracellular vesicles thus provide a new paradigm in the crosstalk between cells, tissues and organs in health and disease,” said Associate Professor Greening.

According to the ISS EpiCenter: “In Italy, in 2015, more than a third of the adult population (35.3%) was overweight, while one person in ten was obese (9.8%); overall, 45.1% of subjects aged ≥18 years are overweight.

As in previous years, the differences across the territory confirm a North-South gap in which the Southern Regions have the highest prevalence of obese adults (Molise 14.1%, Abruzzo 12.7% and Puglia 12.3%) and in overweight (Basilicata 39.9%, Campania 39.3% and Sicily 38.7%) compared to the northern ones (obese: PA of Bolzano 7.8% and Lombardy 8.7%; overweight: PA of Trento 27.1% and Valle d’Aosta 30.4%).

The percentage of the population that is overweight grows with increasing age and, in particular, overweight goes from 14% in the 18-24 age group to 46% in the 65-74 age group, while obesity goes from 2.3% to 15.3% for the same age groups. Furthermore, the condition of excess weight is more common among men than women (overweight: 44% vs 27.3%; obesity: 10.8% vs 9%).

childhood obesity: to better understand the diffusion of those behaviors and lifestyles in youth that can influence the development of chronic-degenerative diseases, in 2007 the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ccm) of the Ministry of Health promoted and financed the surveillance system OKkio to Health which provides measured data on the weight status of third primary school children (8-9 years), eating habits, physical exercise habits, as well as school initiatives promoting movement and proper nutrition.

Launched for the first time in 2008, OKkio alla Salute today has five data collections behind it (2008-2009; 2010; 2012; 2014; 2016), and is also part of the WHO Europe initiative “Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (As)”. For all data (national and regional) collected by surveillance OKkio to Healthvisit the dedicated website.

Obesity in adulthood: the surveillance system Steps collects, continuously and through sample surveys, information from the adult Italian population (18-69 years) on lifestyles and behavioral risk factors related to the onset of chronic non-communicable diseases and on the degree of knowledge and adherence to intervention programs that the country is implementing for their prevention. Among the topics investigated there are also those related to overweight and obesity and the consumption of fruit and vegetables.

In the context of Heart Project of the National Center of Epidemiology Cnesps-Iss, the measurement of cardiovascular risk factors is periodically carried out on population samples, through standardised, rigorous and accurate physical examinations.

The data collected within the Cardiovascular Epidemiological Observatory (Oec)/Health examination survey (Hes), are organized in such a way as to describe the different Italian realities: it is possible to see what is the distribution of risk factors and the frequency of conditions risk at national level or in the various geographical areas of the country (macro-areas and regions) or by population groups (elderly population, menopausal women and migrants).

The data were collected between 1998 and 2002 (I survey; age 35-74 years) and between 2008-2012 (II survey; age 35-79 years).

Obesity in old age: surveillance Silver Steps (PoA) provides information on the health conditions, habits and lifestyles of the population aged 65 and over in our country. Among the topics investigated there are also those related to overweight and obesity and the consumption of fruit and vegetables”.

Marco Missaglia, surgeon and specialist in Food Science and Experimental Endocrinology, declared: “About 46% of people suffer from excess weight, or almost 23 million. Of this share, 35% are overweight, 10.5% are severely obese. 25% of children between the ages of 7 and 8 suffer from this condition.

Childhood obesity is strongly predictive of adult obesity, especially when we have one or more obese family members. Greater sensitivity is needed on the part of doctors, paediatricians, but also on the part of the families themselves, the problem cannot be underestimated.

We all know the food pyramid: at the top, in the highest part we find carbohydrates, and as we go down we find other foods. Their position indicates how often they should be consumed in order to have a varied and balanced diet.

In the broadcasts in which I participate, I also propose the ‘pyramid of physical activity’: at the top are the afternoons spent on the sofa in front of the television, therefore those moments to which you can spend less time. Going down there are walks and more generally physical activity. Even just going for walks in a park is enough.

Obviously we must not forget that there are also genetic factors, but the game can be played. First of all, nutrition must be reasoned and aware. You shouldn’t propose draconian diets that kids don’t follow. The doctor plays an important role in this.

The specialist must, first of all, examine the patient. Then reason with him, advise, also find tricks to counter obesity and overweight which, in the long run, can trigger a whole series of pathologies such as heart disease, high blood pressure, reduced tolerance to sugars.

Proper food hygiene involves eating in a variety of ways, not criminalizing carbohydrates: they must be the main source of daily energy that we introduce into our body; choose carbohydrates with a low glycemic index, perhaps prefer rice pasta, or basmati or brown rice. Accompany cereals with legumes which are a good source of protein.

Red meat should be very limited, just consume it once a week, paying attention to cooking: too much ‘toasted’ is not good. The secret is to accompany everything with lots of vegetables. Fruit and vegetables, especially the very colorful ones, give us antioxidants and polyphenols, friends of our arteries and counteract the damage done by free radicals. Choose vegetable toppings.

You need to choose a balanced diet to combine with daily physical activity. For the well-being of the heart it would be enough to take a 45-minute brisk walk three times a week, if I have to lose weight, at least 4 times a week. If I do so, I bring welfare at random.

Pharmacological therapies must be prescribed by a specialist doctor. excess weight is a serious problem. It is true that the competent authorities have authorized the use of these drugs, but getting to prescribe them must be a reasoned choice. And they must always be combined with proper nutrition and physical activity. At 12 you can’t joke, you have to do things with grano salis and with good preparation.

Theoretically it is possible to do all of this, but at that age I prefer to propose a multidisciplinary approach. These drugs are safe, we have a therapeutic armament at our disposal, but their management must be done by a specialist doctor”.