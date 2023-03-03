If it is true that ‘globesity’, a term that expresses the globality of overweight and obesity, contrasts with correct food choices and an active lifestyle, science shows that pasta and the Mediterranean diet are a valid solution to combat and prevent it, even at table. On the occasion of World Obesity Day (March 4), Barilla confirms its commitment to bringing the Mediterranean diet and good, sustainable food to the world. In a note, the food company recalls that, since 2010, it has improved the nutritional profile of almost 500 products and continues to support educational projects such as ‘Giocampus’ and ‘sì.Mediterraneo’ to promote correct dietary lifestyles in schools and on the workplace, involving 20,000 children and all staff around the world.

According to projections released on Obesity Day by the World Obesity Federation (Wof) – the note points out – by 2035 more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese, with an economic impact of over 4 trillion of dollars a year. Also because obesity often leads to the development of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and tumours, as well as being limiting for a healthy and active life.

Research by the University of Parma, published in ‘Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases’, has shown that people who have adopted a low-calorie diet in line with the principles of the Mediterranean diet and with pasta at the center (High pasta) do not they only lost more weight and maintained it after the eating pattern ended, but reported additional benefits on quality of life and perceived physical health. The study demonstrates how it is possible to achieve weight loss goals without necessarily excluding specific foods, such as pasta for example.

Another Italian study – continues the note – has further highlighted the superiority and solid scientific basis of the Mediterranean diet, the best for managing weight and for preventing non-communicable chronic diseases, first of all type 2 diabetes. by the Young Group of Sinu (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) and published in ‘Advances in Nutrition’, the study examined around 80 reviews and meta-analyses available to analyze the 11 most popular diets (low carb, high protein, low fat, Paleolithic , zone diet, fasting-mimicking, vegetarian, Nordic, portfolio, Dash and Mediterranean diet), evaluating the effects on anthropometric parameters (first of all body weight) and cardiometabolic risk factors. The results show that a balanced food model such as the Mediterranean diet is the most effective in improving body weight and reducing cardiometabolic risk factors.

Barilla is present in over 100 countries where it brings more than 2 million tons of food inspired by the Mediterranean diet every year, which – the company points out – is good, nutritionally balanced and from sustainable supply chains. In particular, the production of pasta and sauces, necessary to ‘assemble’ the symbolic dish of the Mediterranean diet, represents over 50% of turnover. The food company reports that, committed to constantly improving the nutritional profile of its products, it has reformulated 488 products since 2010 to reduce the fat, saturated fat, salt and/or sugar content or increase the fiber content.

With the Giocampus educational project, dedicated to the well-being of future generations through an innovative program – unique in Italy – of physical education and nutrition for children aged between 5 and 14, in 22 years it has involved almost 20 thousand children in activities dedicated to nutrition, movement and correct lifestyles, informs Barilla. While ‘sì.Mediterraneo’, born from a collaboration between the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Naples Federico II and the University of Parma, has made it possible to raise awareness of all Barilla people around the world on the benefits of Mediterranean diet and correct eating habits.