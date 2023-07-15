Reduce cardiovascular risk in obesity; prevent sudden death in heart failure. Two topics on which the new generations of ‘scientists of the heart’ of the National Health Service are discussing the future of Italian clinical research. The occasion is the Next Generation Anmco Convention which is being held these days in Spoleto, in the province of Perugia. An event promoted by the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists to stimulate the reflection of young cardiology researchers on key topics in the sector: from heart failure to arrhythmology, cardiovascular prevention and acute and chronic coronary syndromes.

“A clinical context in which research has made giant strides in recent years is the treatment of obesity”, underlines Furio Colivicchi, director of Clinical and Rehabilitative Cardiology at the San Filippo Neri Asl Roma 1 hospital. chronic disease – he recalls – which exposes patients to a high risk of cardiovascular events.The event organized by the ANMCO to gather young cardiologists with a marked interest in clinical research will make it possible to shed light on the new therapeutic opportunities available for management of this pathology.Obesity is not only attributable to an incorrect lifestyle – specifies the expert – but is the result of a complex interaction of multiple genetic, metabolic, environmental and behavioral factors.For this reason, targeted interventions exclusively to lifestyle changes may be ineffective.In this context, some pharmacological therapeutic options, recently introduced in clinical practice, are inserted”.

In particular, “during the convention, the potential of the pharmacological approach based on the use of Glp-1 agonists was highlighted. These drugs – remarked Colivicchi – have shown to be effective both in reducing patient weight and cardiovascular risk. The The meeting with young cardiologists therefore represents a precious opportunity to discuss further possible areas of application of these treatments”.

Fabrizio Oliva, president of Anmco and director of Cardiology 1 of the Niguarda hospital in Milan, takes stock of the challenges of heart failure: “It is a particularly complex clinical syndrome – he explains – which can expose you to an increased risk of life-threatening arrhythmias and sudden death.The Next Generation Anmco Convention focuses on the methods that appear most promising for a better definition of the arrhythmic risk of patients with heart failure”.

“Artificial intelligence, allowing a sophisticated analysis of the electrocardiographic tracing – explains Oliva – can provide useful and additional information compared to that inferred from the simple reading of the electrocardiogram. Other emerging methods for defining the risk of sudden cardiac death in the context of heart failure, and not only, are the advanced imaging techniques, above all in the field of echocardiography.It is a survey traditionally used to evaluate the function of the heart muscle (ejection fraction), which when reduced below a certain level (below 35%) is associated with a significantly increased risk of life-threatening arrhythmias.The most innovative applications of echocardiography allow a more refined and precise assessment of cardiac mechanics and structure therefore providing parameters that can help to identify patients with heart failure and at the highest risk of sudden death. Furthermore, in recent years other methods have been added to echocardiography that are used more and more frequently in cardiology, such as magnetic resonance for example”.