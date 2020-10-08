When we talk about malnourished children, at the moment images come to us of little ones with a swollen belly, marked ribs and a face that is nothing more than eyes and cheekbones. However, we forget the other great nutritional problem of our time, which is malnutrition due to excess, that is, overweight and childhood obesity, caused largely by poor eating habits. Even if a child eats enough, and even more than he needs, he may not be getting what his body needs to grow in size and height and develop fully.

Overweight and obesity are not only a problem in developed countries where the increase in the intake of sugars in food and the consumption of ready-made meals has been combined with a sedentary lifestyle and little physical exercise. It also affects those who do not have enough financial resources. This is especially true in Latin America and the Caribbean where infant nutrition is traditionally rich in carbohydrates, sugars and fats, that is, there are plenty of calories but there are few vitamins, minerals or fatty acids necessary for correct infant nutrition.

Achieving a balance between weight and height during the first two years of a child’s life is essential to avoid future problems. If a child under two years of age has malnutrition due to insufficient food intake your body learns to function with few calories. When you start consuming more calories than you were used to, your body will not use them and will tend to accumulate them, transforming them into fat, which could lead to being overweight or obese. On the contrary, if a child gains weight too quickly, he will tend to be an overweight adult.

The statistics for Latin America reflect this duality. While trying to eradicate chronic malnutrition that affects more than seven million children under 5 years of age or the very high anemia rates in the countries of this region, childhood obesity has increased dramatically. On the other hand, a clear relationship has not been seen between the reduction in poverty rates and the increase in food security in the region, which has not allowed for an improvement in data on nutrition. The shortage of healthy foods in economically lagging sectors, the availability and easy access to foods high in fats and sugars, as well as the low price of ultra-processed foods, as opposed to the high price of healthier foods, configure environments that favor poor feeding.

Whether due to excess or lack of nutrition, malnutrition leads to serious health problems in the present and in the future and will imply important consequences on the economies of the countries that suffer from it. Chronically malnourished children, having a weakened immune system, are more prone to infections and to present cognitive development problems that will affect their learning. This, from an economic point of view, will limit their accumulation of human capital and their ability to generate income in adult life. Therefore, a priority point of the conditional cash transfer programs development in the most disadvantaged countries is to ensure adequate nutrition and sanitation that allow children to face their future in the best conditions so that they can break the vicious cycle of poverty.

On the other hand, excess malnutrition, that is, being overweight and obese, is a risk factor for the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease or some types of cancer. In Chile, the number of patients from Mellitus diabetes it has tripled In the last 15 years and about 30% of the population has high blood pressure or declares to be hypertensive, which has led to 11% of the deaths that occur in the country being attributed to obesity or being overweight. This type of chronic pathologies, on the other hand, are the ones that consume more economic resources and specialized professional care in health systems. For example, the cost of caring for a person with diabetes is between two and three times greater than that of a person without the disease. In 2006, this expenditure meant for some Latin American countries between 0.4 and 2.3 of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Malnutrition presents two sides of the same coin in Latin America and the Caribbean, which means that this region of the world faces the challenge of reversing these problems to avoid a future of low productivity and high health expenditures that can negatively affect to its economic development. For this reason, it must face all possible forms of malnutrition by promoting healthy food systems that place emphasis on the poorest so that the food they consume, and that take a large part of their income, is, at the very least, healthy and nutritious. And, all this without forgetting to stimulate in the population as a whole habits of purchase, preparation and healthy consumption of food while promoting a greater culture of regular practice of physical exercise.

Patricia jara is a leading specialist in the Health and Social Protection division of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

