Obesity weighs on the heart and can cost 6 years of life. At least 400 thousand Italians who suffer from obesity also have heart failure: these are two closely linked diseases that are constantly growing in our country where there are around 6 million obese people and over 1 million patients with heart failure. A potentially lethal mix that steals at least 6 years of lifebut which today can be addressed with a double-effect drug.

This is underlined by the experts of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), who at the National Congress underway in Rome dismantle the false myth of 'fat but fit': “The life expectancy and health expectancy of obese patients are shorter than those of normal weight”, they warn. “The paradox – they explain – arose because the body mass index is not the most adequate indicator of real obesity which is best measured with a measuring tape: the waist size must be less than 88 cm in women and 102 cm in menbut above all it must measure less than half the height, for heart health and more.”

It is estimated – cardiologists recall – that by 2035 half of the world's population will be overweight or obese, reaching 3.36 billion. Excess body fat leads to hypertension, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, all pathologies that are then associated with heart failure. Over half of heart failure patients have hearts that are unable to fill properly and, of these, it is estimated that up to 80% are obese. The combination of obesity and 'tired heart' disease is very dangerousbecause it can increase the risk of fatal cardiovascular events by up to 85%, reducing at least 6 years from life expectancy.

“Heart failure and obesity are two rapidly growing epidemics”, states Sic president Perrone Filardi, director of the School of Specialization in Cardiovascular Diseases at the Federico II University of Naples.

“Heart failure today affects over 1 million Italians and an increase of 30% of cases is estimated by 2030. An increase driven in part by the increase in life expectancy, because the prevalence of the disease doubles every decade of age and after the age of 80, heart failure affects 20% of the population. However, heart failure also has obesity among its main causes – specifies the specialist – because the excess kilos lead, among other things, to an increase in general inflammation, greater stress on the metabolism and cardiovascular system and an increase in visceral fat also at the cardiac level”.

“It is precisely visceral and abdominal fat that is the most dangerous – remarks Ciro Indolfi, past-president of Sic and professor of Cardiology at the 'Magna Grecia' University of Catanzaro – and what should really be measured: the simple evaluation of body mass index” Bmi, “and therefore the ratio between weight and height, is not enough. It is necessary to evaluate the distribution of fat and not just the body mass index, so any possible survival advantage for the obese disappears. In fact, obesity is bad for the heart: the probability of having a heart attack, a stroke or a fatal cardiovascular event increases from 67% to 85% compared to those of normal weight, so much so that excess kilos steal up to 6 years of life, according to a recent study published in 'Jama'”.

“The good news – highlights Perrone Filardi – is that 2023 was a turning point because obesity became for the first time a pharmacological target to combat heart failure. Today, finally, we can intervene with a therapy aimed at obesity. In the Select study recently published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine', conducted on over 17 thousand overweight or obese patients with ischemic cardiovascular disease, but not diabetics, it demonstrates thatTreatment with subcutaneous semaglutide once a week reduces the risk of cardiovascular mortality by 20%., heart attack and stroke compared to patients receiving placebo. This is evidence destined to have a significant impact on combating cardiovascular risk. The drug”, from the family of Glp-1 receptor agonists, “has also shown excellent results in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, where it has been shown to improve patients' quality of life and exercise capacity”.

“Semaglutide also – adds Gianfranco Sinagra, director of the Asugi Cardiothoracicvascular Department, University of Trieste – reduces inflammation (-43.5% of C-reactive protein values) and leads to greater weight loss (-13% vs. 2, 6%) compared to placebo. It is therefore a treatment strategy that has a positive impact on weight loss, but also directly on the inflammatory profile that often accompanies ischemic cardiovascular diseases and heart failure. This will probably have a significant impact on practice clinically, especially since there is a lack of effective therapies in this vulnerable patient group.”