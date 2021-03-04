It is not an easy play on words, but obesity in Spain is a huge problem. It already stands at around 23% of the population (about 8.4 million people). When obesity is accompanied by other metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, this prevalence is higher than 35%, and 70% if we talk about overweight. Being overweight and obesity are risk factors for diabetes and other chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, sleep apnea or chronic kidney failure (CKD).

In the framework of the World Day Against Obesity that is celebrated today, March 4, 11 internists linked to the Working Group on Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) promote an awareness campaign on social media in which, through short videos, they offer expert advice and recommendations and remind that “it is not a question of aesthetics but of health”, that obesity should be understood as a “metabolic and systemic disease” and that it is important to control and address it in a comprehensive way to avoid associated health complications and to achieve a healthy weight goal. In addition, they offer their perspective and vision of this health problem in the present and also for the future.

«It is not a question of aesthetics»



In the words of Dr. Juana Carretero, First Vice President of SEMI and member of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of SEMI: «It is important to remember that obesity is not a question of aesthetics. It is a metabolic, chronic and multifactorial disease that requires a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach that leads us to find the ideal weight, which gives the patient the highest possible level of well-being and health “.

Likewise, Dr. José Carlos Arévalo, an internist who is a member of SEMI, emphasizes that “when we approach a patient with obesity, we should not only think about their metabolic or weight problem. We must approach it in a multidisciplinary way and to think that you have more complications than those derived exclusively from excess weight in your body. For this reason, a multidisciplinary approach to all the possible complications that this patient may present in the consultation is necessary.

“It is probably the most important health problem that we are going to face in the coming decades”



For her part, Dr. Dolores García de Lucas, an internist doctor who is a member of SEMI, indicates that «Facing obesity means being a patient person, it is a team effort, in which the healthcare team and the patient jointly face this health problem. It is an arduous disease that requires a lot of effort on the part of the patient and the medical team, but it is a worthwhile effort. Do not stop at the work that is done until you achieve the goal. Go ahead and encourage all patients who have this health problem.

A clinical challenge for Internal Medicine



According to Dr. Pablo Miramontes, an internist member of SEMI, “the Obesity is one of those pathologies in which we do not make an effort as it deserves. We forget what it is one of the factors that contributes to a poor evolution of multiple pathologies, not only in diabetes, hypertension or vascular risk, but from an arthropathy or respiratory disease. Also with obesity we are not fair, because sometimes the patient has been blamed for his own disease, we must become more aware and make more efforts in obesity and overweight «.

For Dr. Pedro Pablo Casado, SEMI internist: «Obesity represents a huge clinical challenge for Internal Medicine, not only because of its high prevalence, in continuous rise, nor because of its implications in morbidity and mortality, which are of supreme importance, but because of the complexity of its approach, with so many facets, not only clinical, but also concerning the personal environment of our patients, with a wide margin for improvement, reason more than enough to maintain the efforts made on this entity, and reinforce and increase them due to the high impact on health benefits that this would have “.

“The obesity data herald a worrying future, with a possible marked increase in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and certain cancers”



In the words of Dr. Pablo Pérez Martínez, an internist, a member of SEMI, “It is probably the most important health problem that we are going to face in the coming decades. The more effort is made, the more it is disseminated, the more it is legislated and the more it investigates the more evidence we have is that it grows. We have two powerful tools to fight obesity: first education and second, lifestyle. And there we should put all our efforts. If we all unite in the fight against this problem, we will be able to overcome it.

Choking, leg pain …



Dr. Javier Carrasco, coordinator of the SEMI Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group, indicates that “for internists, obesity is a health problem that we face on a daily basis. Our patients sometimes complain of symptoms such as choking, leg pain, inability to sleep, depression …, and many times they are not related to the disease they suffer, but rather it is a symptom in relation to being overweight or obese. Treatment, on these occasions, must take into account the control of overweight and obesity. We must be aware of the problem of obesity, both patients, clinicians and Administration.

In the words of Dr. Alfredo Michán, SEMI internist, «Problems with blood pressure, triglycerides, or high blood sugar can remit and improve if we are able to control a patient’s obesity or excess weight. It is one of the main enemies to fight to improve the health and quality of life of a patient «.

According to Dr. Ricardo Gómez Huelgas, internist and former president of SEMI, «obesity is a true chronic pandemic and out of control. Not surprisingly, in the last three decades, the prevalence of obesity and overweight in Spain has doubled and there are predictions that indicate that in 2030 the majority of the Spanish population will have problems of being overweight or obese. This problem is especially worrisome in childhood and adolescent obesity. At the population level, this heralds a worrying future, with a possible marked increase in cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and certain types of cancers, which can affect not only the quality and quantity of life of the Spanish population but also put the sustainability of the health system at risk . The fight against obesity is not only a medical problem, but also a political and social one. It has a special impact on population segments with lower educational and purchasing power levels, and the fight is not only medical, but also political and social, to improve the educational level and fight against social inequalities and promote a healthier lifestyle, with a healthy diet. and an active life.

For Dr. José María Fernández, an internist who is a member of SEMI, “this often tangential diagnosis is a real health problem, a real economic problem and a great pandemic. Let’s try to join forces, approach it in a multidisciplinary way and with it reduce cardiovascular risk, heart failure and of all derived arthromuscular pathologies and improve the mood of our patients. Let us all do our part, patients and health professionals «.

Finally, Dr. Isabel Pérez Soto, a SEMI member internist doctor, refers to the fact that «Many people think that obesity is only a problem for obese people, but one day, suddenly, with a stressful situation, you gain three kilos, or with menopause, you gain four, or with a pandemic and confinement, you gain five kilos. The important thing is that it is not a problem of whether I wear a bikini or not, it is a health problem. Each kilo represents a risk in the future, in the short-medium term, of having cardiovascular disease, among others, but also a risk of complications if I become infected with coronavirus or the flu, each kilo counts and is everyone’s problem «.