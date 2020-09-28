An obese resident of the Australian city of Melbourne, Victoria, described a proven way to lose 98 kilograms. Her words are quoted by the edition Nine.com.au.

In April 2019, 38-year-old Laura Benacchio took a cruise to New Zealand and contracted bronchitis. She spent the entire journey in a cabin. “After that incident, I could not recover in any way,” she recalls. “I was constantly sick and knew that being overweight was one of the reasons for this state of health.”

Benaccio works as a nurse on the night shifts. Her deteriorating health increasingly interfered with her work. “Even my colleagues constantly paid attention to my health and asked if everything was in order,” she notes. For a long time, the woman was embarrassed to join the weight loss program, although its participants promised to support and encourage each other. She decided to take part when she was already barely leaving the house.

Benaccio, who weighed 191 kilograms, began the process of losing weight on June 6, 2019. She managed to lose 98 kilograms in a year. “The hardest part at first was playing sports, because I was in very bad shape,” she says. – But I started with small walks – to the mailbox and back. Besides, I switched to proper nutrition. “

Benaccio used to neglect cooking, replacing homemade meals with unhealthy snacks at work. “Since I work night shifts, I ate the most unhealthy food at night and then came home and went to bed,” she recalls. “Then I woke up and everything repeated.” The Australian woman is now feeling better than ever.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Indian city of Vadodara, Gujarat, lost 28 kilograms in three months and ten days and shared the secret of success. The man completely eliminated sugar from his diet and gave up fried foods, and also began to go to bed earlier.