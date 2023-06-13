American woman Alice Vanderkreissen’s legs grew in size due to a rare disease

A 28-year-old resident of the United States struggled unsuccessfully with excess weight and cellulite for several years, until doctors found out the real cause of her condition. The story of an American woman suffering from a rare disease published edition of the Daily Mail.

Alice Vanderkraissen from Michigan said that for no apparent reason she began to gain weight when she was about 17 years old. According to her, neither diet nor exercise with a personal trainer helped get rid of fullness. Even obesity therapy with the help of Ozempik slimming injections turned out to be useless. On the contrary, the woman’s weight continued to grow, and her legs continued to increase in size.

She recalls that in the end she got tired of trying to lose weight and resigned herself to cellulite and body features. However, in 2022, while watching videos on YouTube, I learned about lipedema, a chronic disease in which adipose tissue is abnormally distributed throughout the body. She again turned to the doctors, who confirmed an unexpected diagnosis explaining the reasons for the condition of the young woman. “My feet look lumpy due to the formation of nodules in them. They look like tumors located just under the skin. This is a progressive disease that is detrimental to health. The weight in the legs is constantly increasing, and even ordinary activities begin to hurt, ”explained Vanderkreissen.

See also The doctor warned about the mortal danger for barefoot children in the city Related materials:

She added that a feature of the disease is the distribution of excess weight: it is concentrated in the lower body, and the torso and arms remain slender. According to the American, the only way to get rid of extra pounds is an operation. Vanderkreissen has already had one and has five more to come. She said that during the procedure, nodules were removed from the front of her thighs and more than six liters of fluid were drained.

Earlier it was reported that due to a rare disease, 26-year-old resident of the British county of Merseyside Bethany Eason sat on the toilet and broke her leg. Then doctors discovered a tumor in her knee.