Being overweight, as in many other diseases, is a higher risk factor if a patient becomes infected with coronavirus. This is confirmed by a study made public this Tuesday by the Internal Medicine Service of the Joan XXIII University Hospital of Tarragona, which concludes that patients with obesity or Metabolic Syndrome (MS) infected by coronavirus have a “worse prognosis” than the rest of those infected.

The prospective study, which included 303 patients admitted to this center for SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, has been published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. The research concluded that obese patients had moderate symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, bilateral pulmonary infiltrates, and “needed more aggressive treatments more frequently.” On the other hand, patients with MS had severe pneumonia and respiratory failure more frequently, a higher mortality rate, and also higher levels of creatinine and troponin.

In a note, the hospital insisted that “in patients infected by SARS-CoV-2, obesity, hypertension and diabetes are risk factors associated with high mortality, so there is a rapid detection and possibly more therapies personalized in these groups of patients’, who present a history that, in general, is known by the patients themselves and by the medical personnel.