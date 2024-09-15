Cyclone Boris which is raging throughout Central Eastern Europecausing floods and deaths in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania, has also brought unseasonal snowfall to several areas of Central Europe. The area that has been hit particularly hard is the mountainous region of Austrialike the TyrolWhere More than a meter of snow fell at high altitude. «An exceptional event for mid-September – explain the experts at 3bmeteo –, especially considering that until a few days before temperatures exceeded 30°C».

The record of Obertauern in Austria

Obertauern, Austria, has been literally submerged by a snowfall that has lasted for more than 24 hours. The resort is an Austrian ski resort that extends over the Radstadt Tauern mountain range, in Salzburg. It extends over the territory of two municipalities, Tweng and Untertauern. Equipped with over 100 km of slopes and 26 ski lifts, it extends between 1000 and 2526 m above sea level and is equipped for both Alpine and Nordic skiing. The station hosted a stage of the Biathlon World Cup in 1990. And it is precisely in this specific area that the super snowfall of these days has been concentrated. Obertauern is called the region the “key to Austria’s snow”; here the winter season lasts a full 6 months. The slopes, which are defined by ski enthusiasts, are “perfect” and you can ski already at the beginning of November.

The heavy snowfall that has hit the area, depositing a metre and a half of snow so farshould continue tomorrow.