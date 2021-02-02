Saeed Ahmad (Umm Al-Quwain) This morning, “Tuesday,” Umm Al-Quwain invited the deceased journalist Obaid Sultan Twerish, at the age of 65, to his final resting place in the Umm Al Quwain cemetery.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of a number of sheikhs and families of the deceased, performed funeral prayers for the deceased in the Umm Al Quwain cemetery.

Obeid Sultan Tuyersh died last Saturday in the Republic of Germany after suffering with illness. His body arrived on Tuesday morning, and was buried in the Umm Al Quwain cemetery.

Obaid Tawerish was the editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper from 1996 until 1999, and he assumed the position of Director General of the Urban Planning Department in Umm Al Quwain in 2007, and the duties of the General Director of Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department were added to him in 2013, and he is a member of the Emirates Journalists Association and a member of the Emirates Council For the environment.

Obaid Twirish is one of the most prominent media professionals in the Emirati arena, where his media career has witnessed a development and a qualitative leap, and he contributed to the development of services in the urban planning and municipality departments, and made achievements during his practical career, and had many participations in national and community initiatives, and a permanent presence in local and international meetings, And he witnessed good character and kindness, and his love for others.