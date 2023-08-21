The morning that granny died, at the end of 1984, my father sent me to pick up a habit from the nuns of the Good Death to shroud her. Apparently, granny had ordered her last evening dress from those nuns and so I went to the Barrios Altos, leaving my old man watching over his mother’s sleeping eternity. I felt relieved to leave the mortuary of the Military Hospital, because no orderly accompanied us to identify her body and we had to lift more than one sheet until we found her. I will never forget how I kissed her forehead sobbing, just as the Lima drizzle was soaking me in front of the closed gate of the Church of the Good Death.

It seemed strange to me that granny did not want to bury herself with the purple habit of the Lord of Miracles or with the rough cloak of Beatita de Humay, her two great devotions. Why the Good Death? I had never entered that church, because every time my dad took us to that square where he had played as a boy, it was to eat ceviche, jellies, fish tamales, and seafood rice at his friend’s restaurant, Mr. Kunigami. . The gate was still closed, the itch of dawn was getting worse, and a warm aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafted from Mr. Kunigami’s inn. I jumped up from the atrium steps and across the floor, almost savoring the pork rinds at the memory of him.

I found Mr. Kunigami having his breakfast, but the pork rinds were conspicuous by their absence: just a miso soup, scrambled fish with rice, and a pot of old coffee. When I told him that the grandmother had died, he invited me to have the same breakfast at the counter and he gave me his condolences with great feeling. He begged me to pay my respects to my dad, and with austere solemnity he asked me to tell him that Mrs. Kunigami had also passed away a few months earlier. I know I blurted out a hasty “I’m sorry,” but I instantly realized that that expression required body language that I had mistaken for Mr. Kunigami’s austere solemnity. I remembered the Frenchified interior music of Darío’s verses and the English metrics of Borges’s sonnets, and I understood that Mr. Kunigami had given me his condolences since the nihon-go that I was not able to articulate.

“Your dad is a very good person,” Mr. Kunigami sighed. “Every week he brought the lieutenants, the captains, the majors here to eat. I told him: one day you have to bring a colonel, at least. And your dad laughed.” My old man’s youth was an enigma to me, since he always refused to talk about it and thus his childhood was a mystery to us. Did he personally suffer the persecution against the Japanese community of Lima? At the slightest hint, he would change the subject. “You oba-chan she was a brave lady”, whispered Mr. Kunigami, as if speaking from another time. “She alone raised your father and your uncle when your father died. oji-san. But never learned to cook nihon-yori”.

“Is it a special dish?” I wanted to know, because I didn’t know him.

“Nihon-yori means Japanese food. All Japanese food. This breakfast that I am having is also nihon yori answered Mr. Kunigami, with a slowness that seemed to me reproachful.

I felt so ashamed of my ignorance that to get out of there I asked what time the Church of the Good Death opened, because I had to pick up a habit to bury my grandmother. Then Mr. Kunigami said that he had “patted me”, that this convent was for “all men” and that the nuns were —rather— on the corner. “Go running,” he added courteously, “and come back to give you bread with pork rinds, that’s not nihon-yori”. I ran away, feeling up to my feet, for being a Japanese Lima native who neither knew Japanese nor knew Lima well.

The nuns turned out to be from Trinidad and through a grate I told the mother at the porter’s office that I had come for a shroud ordered by the family. I gave her the name of granny and I don’t know how long I was next to the lathe, because the wait seemed very long and the bag she gave me weighed—I’m horrified to remember it—like a dead person. I didn’t feel up to eating breakfast, although the smell of the pork rinds restored my taste for life. I had eaten chicharrón sandwiches in Mala, Lurín and Pachacámac, but Mr. Kunigami’s had a unique flavor. And on the counter he had left two loaves of bread that would have deserved a still life in any European museum.

“Thank you for the information, sir.” I didn’t know that the nuns weren’t from the Good Death, because around here everything is called the Good Death. Like your restaurant.

“The name of the restaurant is ‘West’,” he corrected me. Everyone says “we are going to eat ceviche at La Buena Muerte”, but the sign at the entrance says “Oeste”.

-MMM! I nodded with my mouth full, taking my bite and glancing toward the door. Logical, because we are in Peru, in the West.

“Chigaimasu,” he denied, shaking his head. Japan is to the west. And, furthermore, Peru is not the West. In any case, not in Japanese,” he settled emphatically.

Mister Kunigami explained to me that, in nihon-go, the word Ōbei meant “West,” but only applied to Europe, Canada, and the United States (“Peru is not Ōbei, Argentina is not Ōbei, Brazil is not Ōbei”). I was astonished to discover that there was no word in Japanese that included Latin America within Western culture. However, Mr. Kunigami confessed to me that what did exist was a flavor that the customers of his restaurant enjoyed, without knowing that they were experiments inspired by the taste of friends who were ainokos, like my father (“your father mixed Peruvian food with Japanese: he added shõyu breaded steak, leche de tigre al yakimeshi, wasabi with beans and rocoto sashimi). I had heard that word —ainoko meant graft, crossed—, because my uncle Lucho, my godfather, had told me that my father used to get into trouble with the bullies from the Japanese colony who insulted them by calling them ainokos. they were ainokos because grandfather had married grandmother, who was a chola and from Huaraz. they were ainokos because they could not be nihon-jin: Japanese Japanese. I must have noticed some discomfort because Mr. Kunigami spoke to me with more sweetness than courtesy.

“We are all ainokos”, he sentenced in a tone that instilled both relief and resignation. “The nisei who went to Japan for dekasegi ran back, because there they made them feel that they did not speak nihon-go, that they were not nihon-jin”. Then Mr. Kunigami took various jars full of sauces from a pantry, to tell me that there was the essence of what we all really were: yakiniku panca peppers, kabayaki carob and ponzu from huacatay. Then he showed me a tamari that he had obtained by macerating seaweed and rocoto in lemon juice, as well as a teriyaki that had been invented with oil, yonezu, cilantro and rice liqueur to season the pork rinds (“your sandwiches are not nihon-yori, but they are not creole creole either, because all my dishes have a Japanese soul, their tamashī”). Suddenly I understood that the nikkei Peruvians inhabited an intermediate region between that west —where Japan was— and the Ōbei western. Mr. Kunigami’s voice made me return to the Good Death: “Why the habit of your oba-chan does it have kanji?

I had forgotten about the shroud that I had in my bag and that I had misplaced on the floor. With infinite delicacy, Mr. Kunigami spread it out on one of the Western tables and we discovered that it was not a habit, but a kimono with embroidered Japanese letters. From the kimono belt he took out a yellowish piece of paper with more incomprehensible letters (“thank goodness it’s in hiragana, because I don’t know many kanjis”). After running the index through each column several times, Mr. Kunigami explained to me that the letter had been written by a co-worker of my grandfather’s (“your oji-san hid in the convent with other workers of the Suetomi House, during the looting of the world war”). Apparently, he arrived at the church in a very serious condition, where he died (“many kicks, many families imprisoned, many cries”) and was buried in a common grave, without the kimono he had been wearing since he left Japan (“surely your oba-chan she asked the mothers to keep her kimono, for fear of searches and persecutions”).

Before returning to the Military Hospital, Mr. Kunigami asked me to allow him to put a brooch of Mrs. Kunigami on the kimono, because she would have been very honored to accompany my oba-chan on their way. And so I left the West, under the last drops of the drizzle, to shroud my grandmother in the kimono of the Good Death, and with the Homeric certainty that her secret epic would not have been out of place in a poem from the Ōbei.

author sheet Fernando Iwasaki (Lima, 1965) is a doctor in American History from the Pablo de Olavide University in Seville and professor of Communication and International Relations. ‘The raw words’ is his last of him.