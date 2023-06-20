He has said goodbye to 112 years of age. She was the longest-lived woman in the Region of Murcia and she was among those with the most years in Spain. Her name was Obdulia Carpena Martínez and she has passed away in the Yecla nursing home after a long life, in which she blew out the candles every year with the large family that surrounded her.

His legs and head were already failing in the last years of his life. He was born in Yecla around the year 1910. His life, although long, was not easy and it can even be said that it was tragic at the beginning. The Civil War took away the one she loved the most: her husband. Before going to the front, she married Obdulia, who months later received confirmation of the death of her husband.

He saw and suffered the fight between Spaniards, the harshness of the years that followed the conflict and he continued his life without having another partner. The woman herself remained a widow forever and she had no children. But her fate did not only bring her the death of her husband. Her mother also passed away at just 45 years of age.

Since then, the life of this Yeclana has focused on helping in the family business run by her father, the village tailor. She and her sister turned to clothing. She was watching the years go by, pang by pang, accompanied by her three nephews, who are the only direct relatives she had left. She “she has always been a very active woman.” For Obdulia, one of her passions since she arrived in town was the cinema. She did not miss any pass at the legendary Regio cinema and dragged her nephew Ángel Gascón with her.