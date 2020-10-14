No matter how strong a party is in the Bihar elections, unless it makes a dent in the vote bank of backward (OBC) and extremely backward castes (EBC), it is difficult for them to gain power. The population of these two groups in the state is around 52 percent. Therefore, electoral politics remains the most focused on them.

Bihar’s caste equations make elections far more complex than other states. Because the population of extremely backward and backward castes is very large. This vote bank of 51 percent keeps an eye on everyone. The parties that do caste politics, and also the national parties like Congress-BJP, are trying to break into this vote-bank. There is also some success.

The votes of the OBC and EBC are also divided among all the regional parties in Bihar, but the party to which a large proportion of this 51 per cent will go, will make the way to power easier. Needless to say that a large part of these votes went to the Grand Alliance in the last elections. The reason for this was that a great alliance of the Grand Alliance was formed, which these parties liked to vote for, but this time things have changed.

This time, the JDU’s alliance with the BJP, the LJP’s separate fray, the alliance of Muslim and Dalit-like parties like MIM and BSP etc. have raised the danger of these votes being split.

Political experts believe that all parties practice caste politics. National parties also do. Parties based on caste equations have fielded candidates who influence that class. Therefore, the party which will make more dent in this group of 52 per cent, will get an edge.

The OBC and EBC population in the state is roughly equal to 26-26 percent. OBCs have 14 per cent Yadavs, 4 per cent Kurmi, 8 per cent Kushwaha. Apart from this, the parties will also have to fight separately for 16 percent Dalit-Mahadalit and about 17 percent Muslim votes and 15 percent upper caste votes.