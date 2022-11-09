M. GALICIAN New York Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 09:27



The moon was red, the hurricane that devastated Florida was red, but at midnight the Republican float turned into a pumpkin. Barack Obama’s magic worked. The first surprise came from John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, who called himself the 51st senator during the campaign, because he would give the Democratic Party the dream majority in the upper house, if he was able to win the seat and no other Democratic senator lost his.

“I don’t know what to say,” he stammered excitedly, unable to understand himself the miracle of having won the election against a television star like Dr. Mehmet Oz, despite having had the worst performance in memory in a political debate. The big man with the tattoos and the hooded sweatshirt suffered cerebral ischemia last May that temporarily took him away from the campaign and affected his ability to connect the area of ​​the brain that processes what he hears. The barons of the party came to his defense assuring that he had fully recovered, but his performance in the only debate of the campaign held on October 25 showed that the damage was greater than previously thought. The debacle seemed inevitable, but since it was not impossible to change the candidate two weeks before the elections, instead of giving up the only free seat left by a Republican in this contest, all the heavyweights of the party came out to defend him.

None as fundamental as Barack Obama, who last Saturday managed to get 7,000 people into a Philadelphia pavilion, in what was probably the most massive act of the entire election. Just four hours away, Donald Trump received Dr Oz at Latrobe airport, a television star launched to fame by Oprah Winfrey, who has been able to sell millions of “magic pills” to lose weight to women in the United States, but he was unable to convince the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that he was one of them. The Turkish-born surgeon would have been the first United States senator to serve in a foreign Army, having served in the military in Turkey. He moved to Pennsylvania two years ago to run for office, and Fetterman’s campaign never let voters miss that. “Look at the license plate, it’s from Pennsylvania, not New Jersey,” said the Democratic candidate’s bus.

The one who felt at home was President Biden, born in Scranton (Pennsylvania) and finished raising in Delaware, a neighboring state so small that Pennsylvania television follows. On Saturday, the Philadelphia public applauded him as if the prodigal son returned, the one who was able to recover the State for his party after Hillary Clinton lost it to Trump in 2016. “If we shout loud enough they can hear us in Latrobe” Biden winked at the audience. And when Trump brought it up again, Obama lovingly admonished the audience. “Don’t boo, vote!” he insisted. “Your jeers will not be heard outside this auditorium, but your vote will be heard across the country.” So it was.

Until then, the Republican Party anticipated a quick and full victory. The overwhelming victories of the governors of Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Ohio, among others, were offset by Democratic victories in the governments of New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Colorado, but Congress was reluctant to fall one way or the other. That, in itself, was a poor expectation for those who had assumed that last night’s red tide would quickly turn the entire country maroon.

“Polls don’t work,” analyst Karl Rove, George W Bush’s electoral architect, lamented on Fox. Suddenly there was an air of funeral in the conservative chain, in which the victories of Florida had been left far behind a few hours before they will be sung. “This is a tragedy for democracy,” lamented the conservative politicians summoned to the gathering. “The Democrats have fueled inflation, crime and the border crisis, but they won’t pay any price.” That was yet to be seen. The count in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin raised hopes that the ruling party would retain at least the Senate, but the distance was so close that anything was possible. “The message that the voters seem to be sending is that they want the two parties to work together to fix the problems that affect the country,” Rove interpreted.