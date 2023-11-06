Former political strategist for the administration of former US President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, on Sunday, November 5, questioned the advisability of incumbent US President Joe Biden’s participation in the elections in the fall of 2024.

“Only Joe Biden can make this decision. <...> He needs to decide whether this is wise. Will it be in his interests or in the interests of the country?” – says Axelrod in a message in X.

This is how he commented on the results of a voter survey published by The New York Times, which showed that former President Donald Trump is ahead of Biden in popularity in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. These states are considered key in terms of the outcome of the presidential election.

According to the expert, the politician’s further attempts to achieve re-election as president will “cause a shiver of doubt” and “natural fears” in the Democratic Party.

In September, American expert Malek Dudakov told Izvestia that the rating of former US President Donald Trump was growing amid legal proceedings.

At the same time, it was reported that Biden’s disapproval rating was close to reaching a new high. According to a survey conducted among 1 thousand registered voters between September 15 and 19, the disapproval rating of the American leader is 56%, while 41% of US residents surveyed remain satisfied with the work of the head of the White House.

In August, Doctor of Law, American specialist Alexander Domrin suggested in a conversation with Izvestia that Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole are so afraid of Trump that they will look for new tricks just to prevent him from being elected head of the White House in 2024. Domrin emphasized that by making accusations against Trump, Biden, without meaning to, is increasing the ex-leader’s popularity among Americans.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the current head of state loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.