From: Felix Busjaeger

Chaos before the 2024 US election: Biden announces his withdrawal. The reactions follow immediately – and consequences for US policy are demanded.

Update from July 21, 10:03 p.m.: In response to Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, Barack and Michelle Obama addressed the public with a statement. At the same time, however, the former US president did not express his support for Kamala Harris. Obama said: “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the coming days. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process that will produce an outstanding candidate.”

He called Biden one of America’s “most important presidents” and a “dear friend and partner” after Biden withdrew from the race. Obama said in response to Biden’s withdrawal: “Through his policies and example, Joe has reminded us who we are at our best: a country committed to old-fashioned values ​​like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, the rule of law and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life.”

Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal: Numerous reactions followed immediately

First report from July 21, 9:53 p.m.: Washington – For weeks there had been speculation about a possible withdrawal of Joe Biden before the 2024 US election, and now the incumbent US President is following up with action. The US President announced his withdrawal from the presidential race via various social media. In recent weeks, the 81-year-old had come under massive pressure in his own party because of his age and mental state. The debacle in the TV debate against Donald Trump caused growing doubts as to whether he would have been suitable for another term as a Democrat. Joe Biden’s The resignation was immediately followed by numerous reactions.

Strong reactions to Biden’s withdrawal: Trump attacks US president

“While it was my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Joe Biden wrote regarding his withdrawal from the candidacy at the US election 2024“I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” the US President said of his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Joe Biden will not run in the 2024 US election. The US President announced his withdrawal. The reactions followed immediately. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

For Donald Trump was Biden’s retreat on Sunday, the next opportunity to lash out at his rival. In response to Biden’s resignation, the Republican wrote: “The corrupt Joe Biden was not fit to run for president and is certainly not fit to hold the office.” And continued: “He only got the office of president through lies, fake news and the fact that he didn’t leave his basement. Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be president.”

Democrats praise Biden’s withdrawal: Pelosi speaks of “patriotic American”

Other US politicians have also spoken out in response to Biden’s withdrawal. The leading Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, paid tribute to Biden for his decision and said that Biden is not only a great president, but also a truly remarkable person. “His decision was certainly not easy, but he has once again put his country, his party and our future first.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday praised President Joe Biden for his decision not to run for re-election, but in her statement did not support Vice President Kamala Harris“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who always puts our country first. His legacy of vision, values ​​and leadership makes him one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” Pelosi said, according to CNN.

Private reactions to Biden’s withdrawal of granddaughter – “just proud”

Biden’s granddaughter has already responded to X from the president’s private circle. She is “simply proud” of her grandfather. He was not only the most effective president of our time – and will continue to be so, wrote the 30-year-old on the X platform. “Our world is better today in many ways thanks to him.” He has probably already established himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in US history.

Republicans demand consequences after Biden’s resignation: reactions are overwhelming

But Joe Biden is not only receiving approval for his decision to drop out of the race for the White House. In response to Biden’s withdrawal, numerous Republicans immediately called for the US president to resign from office with immediate effect. The majority leader of the US House of Representatives, Tom Emmer, wrote on X: “If the Democratic Party has deemed Joe Biden unsuitable to run again, he is certainly unsuitable to control our nuclear codes.” In response to Biden’s withdrawal, Mike Johnson also called for the Democrat to resign from office. “He must resign from office immediately,” the politician wrote on X.

But who could replace Joe Biden after his withdrawal from the race for the presidency after the 2024 US election? In addition to Harris, the names Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker and Pete Buttigieg are among those being considered. It is still unclear whether one of the candidates will ultimately be considered for the role of Biden’s successor. In the recent past, the name Michelle Obama has also been mentioned repeatedly – but she has so far emphatically ruled out political office. (fbu/dpa)