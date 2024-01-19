Malia Obama, Barack Obama's eldest daughter, appeared at a red carpet premiere for the first time in her life on Thursday. She was 10 years old when her father became president of America, but she is now 25 and has written and directed her first film. According to experts, Malia has a lot of talent, and that's a good thing. “We don't use kid gloves,” a colleague joked.

