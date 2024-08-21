The “skinny guy with a funny name” has grown up. And now, twenty years after his first appearance at a convention, Boston 2004, he finds himself launching another person with a “funny name who believes in a country where anything is possible.”

It’s been twenty years since Barack Obamathen an illustrious unknown in search of a seat as senator, gave the keynote speech at the Boston Convention to launch the Kerry-Edwards Democratic ticket. That night Barack Obama told his story in just 16 minutes, laying the foundations of the “politics of hope” and of the United States strengthened by its differences. He became the first black president for four years. And yesterday it was his turnthat the American Dream brought her to the door of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, launch Kamala Harris’ racethe first black woman who could land in the White House.

Obama is considered one of the hidden directors of Biden’s exit. His aides – David Axelrod among them – were among the first to point out the president’s inability to defeat Trump.

But when Harris entered the race, Barack and Michelle waited five days before giving her their endorsement.. A move dictated by the strategy of avoiding a coronation while bypassing the will of the base. Because the bond between Harris and Obama is strong and dates back to 2008 when the then San Francisco attorney general was among the first elected politicians to declare her support for the young black senator in the Democratic primaries. A move that has evidently paid off twenty years later.

Obama Explains Why Harris Could Lead Democrats to Victorybut he was also frank about the difficult mission that awaits the Democrats in the next 11 weeks. A statement in line with what David Axelrod, the strategist who brought Obama to the White House, has been repeating in Chicago, who told CNN that if the vote were held today, Trump could win.

It was the Obamas’ night, before the former president, Michelle Obama warmed up the democratic people with a powerful, very strong speech, delivered at times in a ghostly silence in front of an audience ready to explode in roars and applause and to repeat “do something”.which has become the slogan of a democratic America ready to mobilize in the coming weeks to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

Michelle described Kamala Harris as ‘ready’ for presidency but it was when he struck against the tycoon that he showed why the democratic people have been dreaming of his candidacy for the presidency for years. «For years Donald Trump has done everything in his power to make people fear us.”. “His limited and narrow worldview has made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who are also black. And now who’s going to tell him that the job he’s looking for could be one of those black jobs,” Michelle said, inflaming the audience and painting the clash between Kamala and Trump as one between those who have “real ideas and solutions that make the lives of Americans better” and those who duplicate “wicked, misogynistic and racist lies.”

Michelle then introduced “the 44th president of the United States” and the decibels at the United Center rose even further. The president showed that the chemistry with his people has not changed, that the bond with the Democrats has been intact since he received the nomination in 2008. People followed him in almost religious silence, getting excited every now and then, laughing at some jokes, “don’t boo, vote” and then referring to a possible return of Trump to the White House: «we have already seen this film and we know that the sequels are always worse». But Obama put gravitas in his words avoiding illusions and easy enthusiasm because the challenge is “difficult”. But Kamala, “she can” he said calling the crowd to chant the slogan that has become his trademark. Obama honored Biden, he defended democracy.

It was also the evening of Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, who told his story and how he met – on a blind date – Kamala Harriswho became his wife ten years ago (tomorrow is the anniversary) after his divorce from his first wife, Kerstin. “Kamala is a joyful warrior,” her husband defined her, saying that she “never runs away from a battle.” And at this moment – ​​he concluded – she is exactly the right president.