Former US President Barack Obama has expressed to those close to him his concern about Joe Biden’s re-election, which, after last Thursday’s debate (27), has become even more complicated, according to the Washington Post.

According to the American newspaper, which cites sources familiar with Obama’s comments, the former president told people close to him that Biden’s already difficult path to reelection became a greater challenge after his performance in the debate against Republican Donald Trump.

Sources say Obama privately maintains a tougher view of the future of his former vice president’s electoral race than he expresses in public.

Obama spoke directly with Biden by phone after the debate to offer his support and act as an advisor to the current president, who had been facing strong criticism after his performance against Trump, according to the newspaper.

The former president has long harbored concerns about his party’s ability to defeat Trump in the November election, repeatedly warning Biden in recent months about how difficult it will be to win reelection, the Post reported.

While some Democrats have called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race amid widespread panic, Obama has publicly defended Biden’s role, given their history of working together, and has even been active in his campaign.

Yet for months, Obama has shared with Biden and his friends his deep concerns about Trump’s political strength and the real possibility that he will be re-elected in November.

Last December, during a private lunch at the White House, Obama spoke of the need for Biden to strengthen his campaign apparatus and suggested that he appoint a top-level decision-maker.

Obama, the Democratic Party’s top figure, has appeared at two major fundraising events with Biden in recent months.

Last month, Biden and Obama headlined a fundraiser in Los Angeles with George Clooney and Julia Roberts that raised more than $30 million.

In April, the two and former President Bill Clinton performed together at Radio City Music Hall in New York, raising more than $26 million.