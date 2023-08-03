DFormer US President Barack Obama is said to have warned current incumbent Joe Biden at a private dinner not to underestimate former President Donald Trump and his political strengths. The Washington Post reports and refers to two people familiar with the meeting who did not want to be named.

The meeting in the White House is said to have taken place on June 27th. According to the report, Obama warned in particular about Trump’s loyal supporters, the conservative and Trump-friendly media landscape and the increasing division of the United States into political camps. As a presidential candidate, Trump should be taken much more seriously than the Democrats have done so far. Obama was decidedly not concerned with Biden’s political skills, but with the recognition of Trump’s strong influence on the Republicans.

At the dinner, Obama is said to have assured President Biden of his unreserved support for the election campaign. The Democrats are likely to depend on this, since Obama is still considered one of the most popular politicians in the country. Obama looks forward to supporting the Democrats next fall, and “no race has more at stake than President Biden’s re-election,” an Obama spokesman told NBC. who also reported on the White House meeting.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing a series of legal proceedings. The ex-president is due to appear in court for the first time following unprecedented charges in connection with electoral interference and the attack on the Capitol. At an appointment that is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon (local time/evening German time) at a federal court in the capital Washington, the reading of the indictment is expected, among other things. It was initially unclear whether Trump would come personally or be connected. According to polls, Trump is far ahead in the race of Republican candidates for the presidential nomination.