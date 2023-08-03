Former US President Barack Obama has privately warned incumbent US leader Joe Biden that Donald Trump’s position as a possible presidential candidate is much stronger than Democrats believe. This was reported by the newspaper on August 2 The Washington Post with reference to sources.

It is noted that at a dinner held at the end of June at the residence of the White House, Obama promised to do everything possible to help Biden get re-elected.

According to sources, during the conversation, the ex-president made it clear that he was not worried about Biden’s political abilities, but rather “recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party.”

As he left the White House, Obama filmed a short video to help Biden’s re-election campaign with an online fundraiser.

Earlier, on July 25, Trump called Biden the most corrupt president in US history. At the same time, the politician wondered why the representatives of the Republican Party in the Senate of Congress had not yet condemned “the crooked Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats, fascists and Marxists for their criminal actions against the country.”

On the same day, Monmouth University, citing a poll, said that Trump remains the leader among possible candidates in the presidential election from the Republican Party.

As it became known on July 22, the majority of Americans polled (57%) think that the criminal charges against Trump were brought to increase the drama of the upcoming presidential election.

On July 16, Trump criticized US President Joe Biden, saying that Biden’s actions led to inflation in the United States, the conflict in Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan.

On the eve of The Hill reported that the results of the second quarter of collecting donations for the election campaign showed that Biden was the leader. His fees amounted to $ 72 million. The campaign headquarters of the head of the White House said that it has another $ 77 million in cash, which was “accumulated by the Democrat.” Trump is the largest leader of the Republican Party. His campaign grossed over $35 million in the second quarter, significantly more than any other Republican candidate.

On June 26, CNN reported that US President Biden in the 2024 primaries is the undisputed favorite of the Democratic Party, and Donald Trump remains so for the Republicans. But a record number of Americans do not want to see either one or the other in the White House.

On April 22, The New York Times reported that no more than 47% of Democratic voters would like to see Biden’s name on the ballot, as he will be too old to effectively lead the country during a second presidential term.