Kamala Harris has the backing of prominent Democrats. Barack Obama remains officially reserved, but is said to be actively involved in her election campaign against Donald Trump.

Washington – After Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 US election, Kamala Harris is close to being nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate against Donald Trump. Many prominent party colleagues have already thrown their support behind the incumbent vice president. Former US President Barack Obama has not yet publicly spoken out in favor of Harris, but joint strategies are already being discussed unofficially.

Campaign strategy against Trump: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama support Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election

Harris and Obama have known each other for a long time, and although he has not yet officially commented on her campaign plans, the two are said to have been in close contact since Biden’s proposal. There have already been several discussions at the start of her campaign, according to four insiders NBCNews reported. “He has been in regular contact with her and says she’s off to a great start,” said one of the insiders. Obama plans to speak out in favor of Harris at the right time and actively support her in the election campaign. Michelle Obama is also said to support Harris’ candidacy, according to insiders.

The timing of Obama’s official support is still unclear. An insider suspects that Obama did not want to overshadow Biden’s address to the US population on Wednesday evening (July 24). Biden explained the reasons for his withdrawal and that he would concentrate fully on his office until January. In addition, Harris’ election campaign has developed its own momentum in recent days, which they want to maintain. Memes, especially on the Internet, drew attention to the vice president.

US election 2024: Obama gives advice for Harris’ campaign against Trump – and makes an offer

During the talks, Obama shared advice for a successful campaign against Donald Trump, an insider said. The former president’s role in the election campaign was also discussed to help Harris win the election. “Obama looks forward to helping Democrats make their case to voters this fall,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, told NBCNews. “Our strategy will be based on exerting influence, especially where and when his voice can make a difference.”

Obama could also have an indirect influence on the selection of a suitable vice-candidate. Eric Holder, former Attorney General and long-time companion of Obama, is said to be responsible for examining potential candidates, reported ReutersThe aim is to ensure that there are no conflicts of interest between the presidential candidate and her running mate.

“More like Barack Obama, not like Joe Biden: Obama supports Harris out of conviction in US election

Obama’s support for Harris represents not only the Democrats, but also his own views. A collaboration seems credible because they are politically similar. “Kamala Harris sees the world more like Barack Obama, not like Joe Biden,” Rachel Tausendfreund of the German Marshall Fund told the HandelsblattShe researches German and American domestic and foreign policy. Age plays a role in this. Biden’s politics are shaped by the Second World War and are strongly linked to Europe, while Obama and Harris have a broader perspective. For Harris, “the USA has many important partners, and they are not all in Europe.”

US presidential election 2024: Poll numbers for Democrats improve since Biden’s withdrawal

A lot has happened in just a few days since Harris entered the election campaign. Numerous Democrats have thrown their support behind the incumbent Vice President, making an official nomination as presidential candidate very likely. However, it remains unclear what her chances really are in the US election. Initial polls show that an election victory against Donald Trump is not impossible. The Democrats now have a more realistic chance than before Biden withdrew from the election campaign. (hk)