Axios: Former US President Obama Seeks Voters for Kamala Harris on TikTok

Former US leader Barack Obama is seeking voters for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris via the TikTok platform, the portal reports. Axios.

“Former President Obama is taking to TikTok today to recruit voters who aren’t yet registered to vote for Vice President Harris,” the outlet notes.

As the authors of the article note, Harris’s team is actively using this move to attract young voters who support Democrats more than Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In addition, this policy continues the line of the current American leader Joe Biden to actively use Obama’s image for election purposes.

On July 26, Harris launched a TikTok page amid the launch of her election campaign. The vice president posted her first video on the evening of July 25. In 11 hours, the video had garnered 4.9 million views, 1.2 million likes, and more than 71,000 comments.