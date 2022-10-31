There is a week to go until “the most important elections of our lives”, US President Joe Biden calls them. The hegemony of the Democratic Party in Congress is in danger, but so is democracy, because the coming red tide is going to shape the appearance of the United States over the next decade. “Really,” the president insisted last week in Pennsylvania. He did not dare to say more, so as not to muddy the waters, but if it arrives plagued by “deniers”, ready to claim fraud against all odds, they could be the last ones in which the voters decide the result.

Still, Biden is not the best messenger. With just 39% approval, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, his party has felt the best way to help is to stay in Washington doing his job as visibly as possible. And in the absence of a lackluster president, another had to be dusted off. To the one of hope, to the one of magic, to which he has been fallow for almost six years and came out on Friday to the arena full of strength and energy.

It started in Atlanta, Georgia, where Stacey Abrahams is trailing behind in her second bid to become Georgia’s first black female governor, and old football star Herschell Walker could snatch Senator Raphael Warnock’s seat, no matter how many women show. his hypocrisy with abortion and even a son who denounces him for lying and using him “to pretend that he is a morally upright family man,” said Christian Walker, 23, on social networks.

Celebrities who go into politics start out with a significant advantage, Obama admitted, “and we already know how that turned out,” he said in a veiled reference to Donald Trump, the tabloid star who beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 with the aura of successful businessman who sold a million copies of his book ‘The Art of the Deal’ and broke viewership records by firing contestants on the reality show ‘The Apprentice.’ With his unique sense of humor, and his ‘savoir faire’, Obama is the first to admit that “Walker was a marvel as a football player, someone incredible, one of the best of all time.” Which doesn’t mean he’s going to be a great senator: “Say you’re at the airport and you see Mr. Walker,” he said in Atlanta. “Hey, there goes Herschell Walker, let’s let him fly the plane! Nooo, right? You would like to know first if he knows how to fly a plane… ».

The one who pilots the country now is Biden, who was his second in command when he was president. He was hit by turbulence, because he came to power in the midst of the pandemic and received a Solomonically divided Senate that did not allow him to govern as he wanted. The covid crisis has given way to the worst inflation in the last 40 years and gasoline costs twice what it was worth during Trump’s term, thanks in large part to the war in Ukraine. If Biden served Obama as an alibi in his candidacy, when he was accused of being a new senator with no experience to lead a country like the United States, now it is his turn to take command and fight in the final stretch.

most critical states



His agenda these days exposes the critical states where Democrats feel most vulnerable: Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania. On the basketball court of the Renaissance Institute in Detroit, where the same Reuters poll reveals that the opposition would almost double the black vote in the previous elections, Obama posed a very different question to the minorities and middle classes for whom the governor claims to fight. Gretchen Whitmer, in one of the most expensive competitions in the country. “Who is going to fight for you, who is on your side?” It was about making a clear differentiation between the millionaires, businessmen and TV stars who have amassed fortunes and advocate tax cuts at the expense of social programs and the massive investment in welfare by the Democrats, which is blamed to trigger inflation. But also to remember that “democracy is on the ballot”, because the militias that tried to kidnap and assassinate the governor were made up of Trump supporters.

Mentioning him is enough for the audience to burst out in chorus in a boo, which Obama always tackles with his eyes wide open. “No booo, just votes!” he lectures them. “Because the boos are not heard outside this pavilion, but the votes sound very loud.” And that is what will be heard in the country next Tuesday.