Washington (Reuters)

NBC News reported yesterday that former US President Barack Obama intends to support the Democratic Party’s nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president this year.

The report also quoted informed sources as saying that Obama expressed his support for Harris during private conversations and that he is in contact with her.

The report added: “Aides to Obama and Harris discussed the possibility of coordinating their appearance together on the campaign trail, but no date has been set yet.”

With no challenger to Harris for the party’s nomination emerging, she received the endorsement of Democratic Party delegates last Monday, a day after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.