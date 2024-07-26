Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Prominent support for Kamala Harris in the US election campaign. Now former President Barack Obama is also supporting the Democrat.

Washington, DC – Former President Barack Obama stands behind his party colleague Kamala Harris as candidate of the Democrats for the US election in November. Harris has the full support of him and his wife Michelle, Obama said on platform X In a video published with the post, Harris could be seen taking a call from the Obamas. Harris’ campaign team also announced that the 59-year-old has the Obamas’ support.

Obama’s approval is not formally decisive for the further procedure. But politically it is a significant support for Harris. Obama is one of the most influential voices in the Democratic Party and a highly effective fundraiser.

The former president had resigned after the resignation of incumbent Joe Biden from the current election campaign initially held back from making a formal statement of solidarity for Harris, while other high-ranking Democrats immediately rushed forward and announced their support for her. US media reported, citing Obama’s entourage, that the former president did not want to get involved in the internal party debate too early and initially wanted to keep the focus on Biden’s political successes.

Democrats rally around Harris – Obama’s support for US election now assured

Biden had come under massive pressure in his own party due to his age of 81 and doubts about his mental state, had ultimately bowed to calls from various party colleagues to withdraw and announced his withdrawal from the presidential race a few days ago. Biden himself proposed his deputy Harris as a replacement candidate for the election on November 5th to run against the Republican presidential candidate. Donald Trump to compete.

Kamala Harris and Barack Obama in 2022. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Chris Kleponis – Pool via CNP

The party quickly rallied around its new leader. Harris was able to secure the support of all the party’s well-known figures: including the Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, the former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who herself ran against Trump as a presidential candidate in 2016.

Decision on Kamala Harris lies with the Democratic delegates

The decision as to whether Harris will actually become the Democratic presidential candidate rests with the party’s delegates from each state. According to US media estimates, the US Vice President already has enough delegate votes for a nomination.

The party wants to clarify the personnel issue virtually before the party convention in mid-August. The responsible committee of the Democratic Party approved the procedure for this. Electronic voting could therefore start on August 1 at the earliest.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

The Democrats actually wanted to officially choose their presidential candidate at a major nominating convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, even before Biden’s withdrawal, the party leadership had already made plans to bring the candidate selection forward. This has to do with the deadlines in the states by which the parties must have confirmed their candidates in order to be on the ballot. (lrg/dpa)