From: Victoria Krumbeck

Barack Obama was considered a supporter of Joe Biden. He now views the president’s candidacy critically. He is said to be shocked by his condition.

New York/Los Angeles – The pressure on the US President Joe Biden is getting bigger and bigger. In November the US elections but support for the Democratic presidential candidate is shrinking. Rumors that Biden will resign have not died down for days. Instead, dissatisfaction with Biden is growing. Former Democratic President Barack Obama is also slowly turning away from him.

Obama “shocked and appalled” by Joe Biden’s condition

Biden is currently having to take a break from the election campaign. The reason for this is a coronavirus infection. For many, this is another sign that he should step down and not fight against the republican and former presidents Donald Trump Biden is only annoyed by the fact that, according to a report by New York Times (NYT) some people close to him are said to have already started looking for possible dates and places for a resignation statement.

Obama’s support is also crumbling. He has reportedly already expressed concerns about Biden’s candidacy. The last time the two appeared together was on June 15 at a fundraiser in Los Angeles. An Obama adviser who was present on the evening of the fundraiser said it was clear that Obama was “shocked and shaken” that evening by “how much Biden had aged and seemed disoriented,” writes the NYT.

Election campaign in the USA: Obama accompanies Biden from the stage

The appearance of the two reverberated in the social networks, as Newsweek reported. Dozens of video clips were shared showing the event’s moderator, Jimmy Kimmel, Biden and Obama standing on stage while the audience applauded. Biden then stood motionless on stage for a few seconds. Obama then took Biden’s hand and it looked as if Obama was leading the president off the stage. The White House said after the event that Biden stood still for the applause.

Biden and Obama: Relationship damaged by presidential election

However, the event brought Biden a record-breaking sum of more than 30 million US dollars. There is speculation that the amount of donations in July will be significantly lower than in June. Some Democratic sponsors are said to have stopped their donations and will only resume them when Biden resigns.

The relationship between Biden and Obama is also overshadowed by the 2016 presidential election. According to the NYT, Biden is said to still have a grudge against Obama because he prevented him from running for office. Instead, Hillary Clinton was chosen as the presidential candidate of the Democratswhich resulted in a defeat against Trump. Despite the pressure on Biden, he wants to continue to fight for his candidacy. (vk)