Former US President Barack Obama (Democratic Party) criticized Donald Trump (Republican Party) during the 2nd day of the Democratic National Convention and highlighted what he called the Republican candidate’s “peculiar obsession” with the size of the crowds that attend his events.

Obama gestured to illustrate the sizes of the crowds before comically looking down at his hands. “There are the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with audience size. And it goes on and on and on,” he said. The speech was on Tuesday (Aug 21, 2024), right after the speech by his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The criticism, followed by applause and laughter from the audience, went viral on social media. Online users said that Obama had made a joke about the size of Trump’s genitals.

Obama spoke on the 2nd night of the Democratic National Convention, held at the United Center, a sports arena in Chicago, Illinois. He began his speech by criticizing Kamala’s rival in the race. According to the Democrat, the Republican “sees power only as a means to achieve one’s own goals”.

“The other day I heard someone compare Trump to a neighbor who runs the leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that’s exhausting. From a president, it’s just downright dangerous.” said Obama.

“We have a 78-year-old billionaire who won’t stop complaining about his own problems. (…) Kamala Harris won’t focus on her own problems. She’ll focus on your problems. As president, she won’t just cater to her supporters and punish those who refuse to kneel for her. She’ll help every American.”, said Obama.

As the former president spoke about Kamala’s career as California’s attorney general, a person in the audience shouted: “Yes, she can”. Obama took up the suggestion and repeated the adaptation of his campaign slogan from years earlier.

Kamala and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will be confirmed as the Democratic candidates for the White House at the end of the convention. The head of the ticket will only speak on the last day of the event, on Thursday (August 22).

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN OBAMA AND KAMALA

Obama and Kamala have been close for about 20 years. She campaigned for the former president in 2008 and spoke at the Democratic convention four years later to support his reelection. He helped Kamala run for California attorney general in 2010 and participated in her campaign for Senate in 2016.

This year, Obama and his wife Michelle announced their support for Kamala’s candidacy five days after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal. The couple released a video in which they can be heard calling Kamala.

The Democratic Convention

Kamala and Walz are expected to have their presidential and vice presidential candidacies confirmed on the last day of the Democratic Party convention, which began on Monday (August 19) and runs until Thursday (August 22).

The former California attorney general was the only one who met the prerequisites to run for the position. From August 1 to 5, delegates participated in an online vote to determine whether she would be qualified to take on the role. She received the support of 4,567 delegates, which is equivalent to a 99% approval rating.

No other candidate is likely to run for the Democratic Party, so there will be no new votes. The convention is merely a formalization of the Harris-Walz campaign.