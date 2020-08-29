On the night of 26 of August and after hours before the NBA jumped into the air after the Bucks squad, seconded by the rest of the teams, the players had a first conclave in which the emotions were on the surface when it was known in a historical moment and at the same time sad for the reason that it hid: the police violence against the black community, exacerbated after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. At that meeting, it was ordered by two of the favorite teams to the title: Lakers and Clippers voted against continuing to play. That would finally come to nothing, since a day later the two teams, with LeBron James at the head of both the tough position of the previous day and the reflective one the next, would approve the continuation of the games if the owners accepted a series of measures to fight against racial inequalities. What changed in those hours?

Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) revealed a day after the so-called boycott that Lakers players, especially, had stayed up into the morning talking about what they had done and what the next step would be like. Lebron JamesLeader of the team and also of the League in matters of such depth, he was one of those who quickly calmed his initial fury and played with the advice that came to him from different points to change the decision and accept the return of basketball. As it explains Shams Charania in The Athletic, just after the end of the assembly, and after hearing the position of Michele Roberts (executive director of the NBPA), James joined Chris Paul, president of the union, and other players with a lot of voice in this matter to make a call: He wanted to speak with Barack Obama. The former president of the United States has a fluid relationship with the NBA and, in fact, congratulated the players for making a courageous decision and thus fighting for the rights of their community, but his warning went against the direction taken by the two Angeleno teams versus the other eleven remaining on the Lake Buena Vista campus. Obama told them the importance of continuing to play and take advantage of the platform, now stronger than when they entered the bubble, to achieve more forceful responses. Katie Hill, representative of the politician, has confirmed this conversation in a letter to The New York Times:

“As an avid basketball lover, Barack Obama speaks regularly with NBA players and officials. He was asked about it and was glad to be able to advise a small group of players. They talked about creating a social justice committee to make sure the actions taken this week for them become a meaningful commitment to criminal prosecution and police reform “