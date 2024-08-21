Home policy

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the Democratic Party Convention. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Barack Obama remains one of the most influential US Democrats. At the party convention in Chicago, he gave Kamala Harris his blessing on the big stage – and even gave her his former battle cry.

Chicago – Former US President Barack Obama has called on the Democratic Party to unite behind its presidential candidate Kamala Harris. “Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” Obama said at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago. “Yes, she can!” he said, alluding to his former world-famous campaign rallying cry “Yes, we can!” This immediately triggered chants from the several thousand delegates in the hall. Later, his speech was again interrupted by shouts of “Yes, she can!”

“We have the chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life giving people the same opportunities that America gave her. Someone who sees you and listens to you,” Obama said of Harris. “She will stand up for every American.”

“It’s going to be a close race,” Obama warned, referring to the election campaign against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. “It’s not going to be easy.” But if the party works like never before in the remaining eleven weeks until the election, then Harris could become the next President of the United States. “Let’s get to work,” the 63-year-old told the delegates. dpa