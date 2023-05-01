Staff members of restaurant 1612 in Noordbeemster knew that ‘a very important American guest’ would come for lunch. But they were surprised on Monday that former president Barack Obama ordered a goat cheese salad in their store. One of his security guards paid. ,,With an American tip”, manager Micka van Westen beams.

